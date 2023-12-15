Prince Harry Win: UK Court Rules Duke of Sussex Was Victim of 'Extensive' Phone Hacking, Awarded $179k

Prince Harry was awarded $179,000 this week after the UK High Court ruled that he was the victim of “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers between 2006 and 2011, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come after the Duke of Sussex, 39, sued MGN in October 2019, Justice Timothy Fancourt determined on Friday that the media company used "unlawful methods" in the publication of 15 stories about Prince Harry.