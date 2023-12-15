Prince Harry Win: UK Court Rules Duke of Sussex Was Victim of 'Extensive' Phone Hacking, Awarded $179k
Prince Harry was awarded $179,000 this week after the UK High Court ruled that he was the victim of “extensive” phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers between 2006 and 2011, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after the Duke of Sussex, 39, sued MGN in October 2019, Justice Timothy Fancourt determined on Friday that the media company used "unlawful methods" in the publication of 15 stories about Prince Harry.
According to CNN, the court considered a total of 33 articles – but the judge found that hacking was not the “only journalistic tool” used in 18 other articles.
“Phone hacking was not the only journalistic tool at the time, and his claims in relation to the other 18 articles did not stand up to careful analysis,” the judge determined.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke of Sussex filed a lawsuit against MGN – which publishes The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People – and three other claimants in 2019.
He alleged that the newspapers illegally intercepted his voicemails and engaged in other illicit activities over a period of approximately 15 years.
In a statement read by Prince Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, the renegade royal described Friday’s ruling as "a great day for truth, as well as accountability."
Prince Harry stated that the court ruled that unlawful and criminal activities were carried out by MGN's newspapers on a habitual basis for over a decade, and he called on the financial regulator, the Metropolitan Police, and prosecuting authorities to investigate and bring charges against the media company and those who broke the law.
The Duke of Sussex also called for a "free and honest press" – both in the UK and globally – before stating that anything else would "poison the well" of the profession on which “everyone depends.”
He hailed the ruling as "vindicating and affirming" and noted that while he had been warned that taking on powerful entities would have consequences, he believes it is a worthwhile price to pay for a "free and honest press."
“This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behavior, followed by clever-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings," Prince Harry said in the statement read by his lawyer.
“Today’s ruling is vindicating and affirming,” he continued. “I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned but in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press, it is a worthwhile price to pay.”
“The mission continues,” Prince Harry concluded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Friday’s ruling marked the end of just one of several lawsuits brought by Prince Harry against major UK newspaper publishers.
The prince is also in the process of suing Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers and Daily Mail publishers Associated Newspapers Limited.