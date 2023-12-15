WATCH: Madonna Invites Actress Julia Garner Onstage for Celebration Tour After Scrapped Biopic Dilemma

Madonna invited actress Julia Garner onstage for her Celebration Tour this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The move came months after Madonna’s highly anticipated biopic was put on hold indefinitely.

In a surprising development to come after the 65-year-old Queen of Pop’s biopic was scrapped by Universal Pictures in January, Madonna invited the actress who was initially casted to play her in the flick onto the stage in Brooklyn on Thursday night.