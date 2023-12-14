'I Want a Refund!': Madonna Outrages Fans by Taking Stage 3 Hours Late During 1st U.S. Gig on Celebration Tour

The Material Girl hitmaker kept ticket-buyers waiting for three hours at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to several attendees. It wasn't until 11 p.m. that she first made an appearance.

Fans of Madonna were losing their patience before the Queen of Pop hit the stage to kick off the North American leg of her world tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Whole arena chanting bulls--- at her lateness. Great show but went way too late," one fan vented about their experience. "I WANT A REFUND NOW," a second echoed.

A third said that other chart-topping performers have always been right on schedule. "Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am that shit pisses me off," they vented. "Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time."

Insiders said that doors opened at 7:30 p.m. and her opener, DJ Honey Dijon, greeted the crowd at 8:30 while Madonna was set to take over between 9:30 and 10 p.m.