'I Want a Refund!': Madonna Outrages Fans by Taking Stage 3 Hours Late During 1st U.S. Gig on Celebration Tour
Fans of Madonna were losing their patience before the Queen of Pop hit the stage to kick off the North American leg of her world tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Material Girl hitmaker kept ticket-buyers waiting for three hours at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to several attendees. It wasn't until 11 p.m. that she first made an appearance.
"Whole arena chanting bulls--- at her lateness. Great show but went way too late," one fan vented about their experience. "I WANT A REFUND NOW," a second echoed.
A third said that other chart-topping performers have always been right on schedule. "Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am that shit pisses me off," they vented. "Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time."
Insiders said that doors opened at 7:30 p.m. and her opener, DJ Honey Dijon, greeted the crowd at 8:30 while Madonna was set to take over between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Although many attendees were upset, one quipped that all was "forgiven" when Madonna finally did show up and put on an electric performance. At one point, she brought boxer boyfriend Josh Popper onstage.
The Like A Virgin singer had previously postponed her Celebration tour which launched in Europe following a terrifying health scare earlier this year.
Sources close to the performer told us the ordeal rocked her family as they feared the worst after Madonna's twins saw her unconscious during the June 24 medical emergency at her New York City townhouse.
RadarOnline.com learned that Madonna was given a NARCAN injection that day to combat acute septic shock, a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight infection.
"The entire ordeal left the twins understandably shocked, upset, and in tears," a source said in the weeks after the incident as she began to recover.
During her stop in Belgium, Madonna shared an emotional message with the crowd about her health scare. "Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it," she shared with cheering fans at Sportpaleis arena. "It's a f---ing miracle that I'm here right now."
Madonna had a great support system and RadarOnline.com learned that she was over the moon about getting back to what she loved most.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Plus, the tour was set to be a family affair. "Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source.