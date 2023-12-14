Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Madonna

'I Want a Refund!': Madonna Outrages Fans by Taking Stage 3 Hours Late During 1st U.S. Gig on Celebration Tour

madonna upsets fans three hours late celebration tour pp
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

Madonna upset fans when she hit the stage three hours late in Brooklyn.

By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fans of Madonna were losing their patience before the Queen of Pop hit the stage to kick off the North American leg of her world tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Material Girl hitmaker kept ticket-buyers waiting for three hours at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to several attendees. It wasn't until 11 p.m. that she first made an appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
madonna upsets fans three hours late celebration tour
Source: MEGA

It wasn't until 11 p.m. that she first made an appearance.

"Whole arena chanting bulls--- at her lateness. Great show but went way too late," one fan vented about their experience. "I WANT A REFUND NOW," a second echoed.

A third said that other chart-topping performers have always been right on schedule. "Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am that shit pisses me off," they vented. "Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time."

Insiders said that doors opened at 7:30 p.m. and her opener, DJ Honey Dijon, greeted the crowd at 8:30 while Madonna was set to take over between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Although many attendees were upset, one quipped that all was "forgiven" when Madonna finally did show up and put on an electric performance. At one point, she brought boxer boyfriend Josh Popper onstage.

The Like A Virgin singer had previously postponed her Celebration tour which launched in Europe following a terrifying health scare earlier this year.

Sources close to the performer told us the ordeal rocked her family as they feared the worst after Madonna's twins saw her unconscious during the June 24 medical emergency at her New York City townhouse.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Article continues below advertisement
madonna upsets fans three hours late celebration tour
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

Insiders said that doors opened at 7:30 p.m. and her opener, DJ Honey Dijon, greeted the crowd at 8:30 while Madonna was set to take over between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

RadarOnline.com learned that Madonna was given a NARCAN injection that day to combat acute septic shock, a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight infection.

"The entire ordeal left the twins understandably shocked, upset, and in tears," a source said in the weeks after the incident as she began to recover.

During her stop in Belgium, Madonna shared an emotional message with the crowd about her health scare. "Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it," she shared with cheering fans at Sportpaleis arena. "It's a f---ing miracle that I'm here right now."

Article continues below advertisement
madonna upsets fans three hours late celebration tour
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna is back on tour after her harrowing health scare.

Madonna had a great support system and RadarOnline.com learned that she was over the moon about getting back to what she loved most.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Plus, the tour was set to be a family affair. "Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour," spilled one source.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.