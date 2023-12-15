Kanye West's Las Vegas 'Rave' Where Fans Paid $2k to Attend Shut Down by Police
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's listening party in Las Vegas was shut down as fans were starting to show up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, the musicians have been promoting their upcoming album Vultures.
Earlier this week, the duo were seen in Miami playing tracks from the yet-to-be-released project. According to reports, tickets for the Vegas event were $2,000 per person.
The doors were scheduled to open at 11 PM and the show was to begin at midnight
According to a local report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received information about the event not having licensing. Officers went out to the event facility and "disbanded" it around 11:20 PM.
“LVMPD assisted in dispersing the crowd. No arrests were made,” the department said in a statement.
West has yet to comment on the police shutting down his party.
- Kanye West Racks Up Estimated $10 Million Ahead Of 'Donda' Release, Despite Long-Delayed Album Nowhere To Be Found
- Kanye West Punts Malfunctioning Microphone To The Ground At 'Donda 2' Listening Party, Samples Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Monologue
- Kanye West Hit With $7 Million Lawsuit From Production Company Over Unpaid Bill
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West ran into issues with the new album prior to the event being shut down. He recently played one of his new tracks that sampled the 1997 Backstreet Boys hit Everybody.
Sources said that West had not licensed the boy band's song. It's unclear if West planned on adding the song to the final tracklist.
Sources told TMZ that Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, nor their team were approached by West about the usage.
On top of his album promotion, West has a series of lawsuits he's dealing with at the moment. He was sued by three teachers who used to work for his Donda Academy. The trio claimed they were racially discriminated against and terminated after raising concerns about the student's health and safety.
West recently demanded all claims against him personally be dismissed. He claimed to have no role in the day-to-day operations of the academy and did not have any part in paying employees.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition, West was sued by his former business partner The Gap over alleged breach of contract and was hit with a $1 million lawsuit by a former employee who claimed he was forced to sleep on the floor at West;s home.