Confused? Donald Trump Asks Why 'Deranged' Jack Smith Didn't File Jan 6 Charges 'Three Years Ago'
Donald Trump appeared confused this week when he attacked “deranged” Jack Smith and asked why the special counsel did not file January 6 charges against him “three years ago,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come shortly after Smith asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the special counsel’s election fraud case against Trump, the embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social to attack Smith and his team for “election interference.”
But the embattled ex-president appeared to forget when the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol unfolded, because he asked why Smith did not file the charges against him before the incident even occurred.
“Why didn’t the Deranged Jack Smith ‘Team’ file their lawsuit 3 years ago?” Trump pressed. “Because they wanted to file it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why.”
“Now, all of a sudden, they want to RUSH,” he continued. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
It should be noted that Trump’s Truth Social post came three years after December 15, 2020. The insurrection at the Capitol did not transpire until January 6, 2021.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Smith charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights in August in connection to the 45th president’s alleged actions after the 2020 presidential election.
Although Trump’s trial was initially scheduled to kick off in March 2024, the proceedings were paused this week after Smith asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether Trump’s defense of “presidential immunity” protects him from prosecution.
Trump’s Truth Social post on Friday morning also came shortly after Smith revealed that he recently obtained the ex-president’s cellphone data from the day of the Capitol insurrection on January 6.
Smith filed a notice regarding the matter on Monday, and he also revealed that he obtained data from other White House devices from the day of the Capitol riots.
According to Smith’s notice, he plans to introduce three expert witnesses to testify in connection to the cellphone data extracted from Trump’s cellphone and the other White House devices nearly three years ago.
The first expert will reportedly focus their testimony on the “location history data” extracted from Trump’s cellphone, while the second expert will reportedly provide additional background in connection to the first expert witness’s testimony.
Meanwhile, the third expert’s testimony could prove to be the most devastating to Trump’s legal defense. That expert allegedly found evidence that directly ties the 45th president to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Smith’s criminal case against him and argued that the ongoing federal proceedings are meant to “interfere” with his run for the 2024 White House.
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver a judgment on Trump's “presidential immunity” defense before Trump goes on trial for the election fraud charges on March 4, 2024.