Bill Cosby's Wife Fears for His Health: 'Shields Him' From Watching the News to Keep His Blood Pressure Down
Bill Cosby's wife is ensuring he stays healthy — and is shielding him from the outside world by any means necessary. An insider told RadarOnline.com that Camille Cosby is "trying to keep his health" in check, which means not putting the news on their television screen.
A source connected to the Cosbys said Camille "shields him away" from the outside drama surrounding the legal battles, adding they don't watch the news because he gets "all up in arms" and it spikes his blood pressure.
Remember, Bill, 86, underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure had already been a concern during his prison stint.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Camille still has control of his fortune, which once was worth a reported $400 million. An insider told us months ago that she was named the power of attorney over his assets and estate when his health started deteriorating behind bars.
Sources close to the family disclosed that the plan was to remove Camille after The Bill Cosby Show star was freed when his conviction was overturned — but it never happened. RadarOnline.com is told Bill and Camille are "in financial turmoil" as civil lawsuits against the comedian continue to pile up.
An insider shared that the couple has been "liquidating" their assets, taking out "second mortgages," and selling their beloved artwork.
We're also told that their alleged "dire" financial situation has "dampened" their usual holiday parties. Instead of the over-the-top festivities that the Cosbys are used to, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bill and Camille are having a low-key Christmas with their daughters and grandchildren at their Massachusetts property.
While they are "trying to keep traditions alive," our source said that Bill's legal woes have been "detrimental" to the Cosby family's life and celebrations — and their financial issues aren't the only problems.
RadarOnline.com revealed the comedian "fears for his life" and doesn't want to go in public anymore because he thinks someone could kill him "for fame."
An insider shared with this outlet that Cosby grew paranoid after Dave Chappelle was attacked at the Hollywood Bowl in May when a madman rushed the stage, tackling the comedian and pulling out a fake gun with a knife blade attached.
Chappelle wasn't hurt, but it was enough to rattle Bill.
"Cosby is scared to leave the house," a source spilled to RadarOnline.com earlier this week, adding he "fears someone might kill him to be famous." We're told after the incident with Chappelle, Bill "decided" not to do his comedy tour comeback. Those around the aging actor also fear for his safety.
"Several people around him are convinced he isn't safe in public," the source stated, adding they have voiced their concerns to Bill.
