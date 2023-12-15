Bill Cosby's Wife Fears for His Health: 'Shields Him' From Watching the News to Keep His Blood Pressure Down

A source connected to the Cosbys said Camille "shields him away" from the outside drama surrounding the legal battles, adding they don't watch the news because he gets "all up in arms" and it spikes his blood pressure.

Remember, Bill, 86, underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure had already been a concern during his prison stint.