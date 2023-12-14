Bill Cosby 'Fears for His Life' and Canceled Comedy Tour After Dave Chappelle Attack
Bill Cosby is a hermit because he's concerned about his welfare. RadarOnline.com is told the 86-year-old comedian "fears for his life," with a well-placed source revealing he's "scared to leave the house" because he thinks someone could kill him "for fame."
An insider shared with this outlet that Cosby grew paranoid after Dave Chappelle was attacked during his bit at the Hollywood Bowl in May.
"Cosby is scared to leave the house," the source said, adding he "fears someone might kill him to be famous."
RadarOnline.com is told by the trusted Cosby insider that the incident with Chappelle "really scared him."
As we reported, Chappelle was tackled during his historic stand-up six months ago and over a year after Cosby announced his comedy comeback; however, that all changed when a man tackled Dave to the ground and pulled a fake gun with a knife blade on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Our insider said that's when Cosby "decided" not to do his comedy tour comeback.
And he's not the only one who fears for the embattled The Bill Cosby Show alum's safety.
"Several people around him are convinced he isn't safe in public," the source stated, adding they have voiced their concerns to Cosby.
We revealed last month that the former sitcom legend is on a "fixed income" and in a "dire" financial situation as Cosby hasn't worked since 2015, and his legal issues continue to mount.
Insiders connected to the Cosbys said Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, hope to leave their fortune — which was once valued at $400 million — to their loved ones, but his legal bills are bleeding them dry.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bill and Camille are said to be in "financial turmoil" as the Cosby patriarch faces endless lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault.
"It's never going to end," the insider told us regarding Bill's uphill legal battles. They also revealed that the couple of nearly 60 years is in a "bad situation financially," which has allegedly caused "major issues" between them.
Sources shared the alleged money problems are so grim that they have been forced to "liquidate" their assets, take out "second mortgages," and sell off their beloved artwork.
The Cosbys also have to keep Christmas low-key at home as they can't afford a lavish, over-the-top holiday bash, nor do they have many friends to invite.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Bill and Camille have a lot of "fair weather" friends who have been "fearful" to come around since his prison sentence. Bill was released from prison in 2021 after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.
We reached out to Cosby's rep for comment.