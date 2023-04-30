Bill Cosby's NOT Having Issues Locking Down Comedy Clubs for Comeback Tour Despite Reports
Disgraced sex pest Bill Cosby, 85, will still get redemption with a new comedy career as RadarOnline.com is told promoters are begging the actor — once coined "America's Dad" — to tour despite reports that say otherwise.
While rumors swirled that Cosby's grand plan was nothing more than "a pipe dream" and comedy clubs "weren't willing to book" the convicted predator, who was ordered to pay $500,000 in damages to Judy Huth after a California civil jury found she was assaulted by the comic at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 — when she was just 16, the comedian's rep told us that's not true; however, they have hit delays.
"Unfortunately, when we announced a summer tour on the Scott Spears Radio Show last year, (6) alleged accusers came out of hiding, in order to create a distraction without having any proof, facts or truth. I can emphatically state that Mr. Cosby is not have a hard time locking down venues. We have been contacted by at least (10) promoters wanting to tour him, as well as many non-profit organizations requesting for Mr. Cosby to perform/host private events," Andrew Wyatt told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Cosby announced in December he was hitting the road for standup shows this spring and summer and promised to be "the Bill Cosby my audience knows me to be."
And he's already made moves back into the spotlight.
- Bill Cosby, 85, Appears Frail With Walking Cane In First Public Outing Since 2021 Prison Release
- Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Comeback Tour After Overturned Conviction, Eager To Get Back To Comedy Despite Wife's Concerns
- 'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Cosby Show cutup was spotted in public for the first time since he was sprung from a Pennsylvania prison on a technicality in June 2021 after serving three years behind bars for the 2004 sexual assault of Temple University exec Andrea Constand.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the photos, the once gregarious standup relied on a cane and the shoulder of an assistant to navigate a Manhattan street. Ironically, he wore a University of South Carolina sweatshirt — even though the school's board of trustees his honorary degree.
A source close to Cosby shared that the Big Apple outing was a rare occurrence as the former actor is largely confined to his rural Massachusetts compound with his wife of 59 years, Camille.
According to tipsters, legally blind Cosby's condition has declined since he was freed from his cage — but his rep denied the allegations, insisting "his health is very well" and the celebrity is "far from finished."
When RadarOnline.com asked Cosby's rep follow-up questions, like if anything is on the books and when fans can expect his comedy tour, we did not get an immediate response.