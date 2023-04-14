Bill Cosby, 85, Appears Frail With Walking Cane In First Public Outing Since 2021 Prison Release

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the frail-looking Cosby used his walking stick as he strolled the streets with his masked handler as they headed to an office building. He proudly rocked his wedding ring — but his wife, Camille Cosby, was nowhere in sight.

As RadarOnline.com reported, The Cosby Show actor was released from prison on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to overturn his sexual assault conviction.