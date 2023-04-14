Bill Cosby, 85, Appears Frail With Walking Cane In First Public Outing Since 2021 Prison Release
Bill Cosby reemerged in public for the first time in nearly two years. The embattled comedian walked with a cane and held onto his handler for balance in New York City on Wednesday — marking his first outing since he was released from prison in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cosby — formerly known as "America's Dad" — showed his age, covering his salt and pepper-colored hair with a baseball cap and sporting gray scruff. He made the interesting choice to wear a South Carolina sweater — despite the University of South Carolina revoking his honorary degree in June 2018.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the frail-looking Cosby used his walking stick as he strolled the streets with his masked handler as they headed to an office building. He proudly rocked his wedding ring — but his wife, Camille Cosby, was nowhere in sight.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Cosby Show actor was released from prison on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to overturn his sexual assault conviction.
He served more than two years in prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 for an incident involving Temple University employee Andrea Constand.
But his legal issues are far from over.
More than 60 women have stepped forward with allegations against Cosby, with some claims dating back to the '60s. In December, he was hit with a lawsuit by five women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by the comedian.
Cosby's representative slammed the lawsuit, calling the legal move "frivolous" and claiming the alleged victims were seeking a payout.
"We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr Cosby of these alleged accusations," Wyatt told RadarOnline.com at the time.
"Mr Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."