Bill Cosby Keeping Christmas Low-Key With Family, Legal Issues 'Have Dampened' Usual Holiday Festivities
Bill Cosby's Christmas will look different this year amid his legal woes. Sources close to the family tell RadarOnline.com that the 86-year-old comedian and his wife, Camille, are keeping it low-key with their grandchildren and daughters at their Massachusetts property instead of having the elaborate festivities they are used to.
The Cosbys are "trying to keep traditions alive," but Bill's legal problems "have dampened" their usual holiday parties, one insider shared. We're told the sexual assault lawsuits that keep popping up have been "detrimental" to the Cosby family's life and celebrations.
They "can't do" the holidays how they did in the past because of money issues, the source said, adding that whatever family comes for Christmas will have to pay for their own airfare since The Bill Cosby Show star no longer has a private plane.
Instead of throwing an over-the-top bash, RadarOnline.com is told that the couple of almost 60 years will celebrate with a traditional Christmas dinner and quality time with their loved ones.
"All the grandkids are coming, their daughters will be there, and Bill's brother might be flying in," shared the insider, revealing Bill and Camille are "trying to keep it going" despite their financial situation.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month that Bill and Camille are in "financial turmoil" from the civil lawsuits that he keeps getting hit with. We're told they are financially strapped, with the source saying it's caused "major issues" for them, noting their marriage is solid.
Bill hasn't worked since 2015, which, we've learned, has allegedly added to their stress.
Insiders shared the alleged money problems are so grim that Bill and Camille have been forced to "liquidate" their assets, take out "second mortgages," and sell off their beloved artwork.
Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, tied the knot in 1964. She stuck by the actor's side through thick and thin, including a prison stint and several sexual assault allegations.
"It's never going to end," the insider told us in November regarding the comedian's uphill legal battles. Despite Bill and Camille being in a "bad situation financially," RadarOnline.com can reveal they plan to stick out their vows as their sixth wedding anniversary approaches.