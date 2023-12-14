Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Bill Cosby
Exclusive

Bill Cosby Keeping Christmas Low-Key With Family, Legal Issues 'Have Dampened' Usual Holiday Festivities

bill cosby sued joan tarshis statement
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby's Christmas will look different this year amid his legal woes.

By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bill Cosby's Christmas will look different this year amid his legal woes. Sources close to the family tell RadarOnline.com that the 86-year-old comedian and his wife, Camille, are keeping it low-key with their grandchildren and daughters at their Massachusetts property instead of having the elaborate festivities they are used to.

Article continues below advertisement
camille cosby bill cosby
Source: MEGA

They "can't do" the holidays how they did in the past because of money issues, the source said.

The Cosbys are "trying to keep traditions alive," but Bill's legal problems "have dampened" their usual holiday parties, one insider shared. We're told the sexual assault lawsuits that keep popping up have been "detrimental" to the Cosby family's life and celebrations.

They "can't do" the holidays how they did in the past because of money issues, the source said, adding that whatever family comes for Christmas will have to pay for their own airfare since The Bill Cosby Show star no longer has a private plane.

Article continues below advertisement
bill cosby spotted first outing prison photos cane
Source: MEGA

Instead of throwing an over-the-top bash, they will be spending quality time with their family.

Instead of throwing an over-the-top bash, RadarOnline.com is told that the couple of almost 60 years will celebrate with a traditional Christmas dinner and quality time with their loved ones.

"All the grandkids are coming, their daughters will be there, and Bill's brother might be flying in," shared the insider, revealing Bill and Camille are "trying to keep it going" despite their financial situation.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed last month that Bill and Camille are in "financial turmoil" from the civil lawsuits that he keeps getting hit with. We're told they are financially strapped, with the source saying it's caused "major issues" for them, noting their marriage is solid.

Bill hasn't worked since 2015, which, we've learned, has allegedly added to their stress.

MORE ON:
Bill Cosby
bill cosby wife worried against stepping back into spotlight
Source: MEGA

The two are gearing up for their 60th wedding anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders shared the alleged money problems are so grim that Bill and Camille have been forced to "liquidate" their assets, take out "second mortgages," and sell off their beloved artwork.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

bill cosby wife worried against stepping back into spotlight
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby's legal issues are "never going to end," sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, tied the knot in 1964. She stuck by the actor's side through thick and thin, including a prison stint and several sexual assault allegations.

"It's never going to end," the insider told us in November regarding the comedian's uphill legal battles. Despite Bill and Camille being in a "bad situation financially," RadarOnline.com can reveal they plan to stick out their vows as their sixth wedding anniversary approaches.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.