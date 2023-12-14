Bill Cosby Keeping Christmas Low-Key With Family, Legal Issues 'Have Dampened' Usual Holiday Festivities

The Cosbys are "trying to keep traditions alive," but Bill's legal problems "have dampened" their usual holiday parties, one insider shared. We're told the sexual assault lawsuits that keep popping up have been "detrimental" to the Cosby family's life and celebrations.

They "can't do" the holidays how they did in the past because of money issues, the source said, adding that whatever family comes for Christmas will have to pay for their own airfare since The Bill Cosby Show star no longer has a private plane.