Bill Cosby's Marriage to Camille Solid Despite 'Dire' Financial Situation
Bill Cosby is still committed to his wife, Camille Cosby, with an insider telling RadarOnline.com they are "happily married" despite their alleged money trouble.
As the source put it, "Where are they going to go?" after nearly 60 years of marriage.
Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, tied the knot in 1964. She stuck by the actor's side through thick and thin, including a prison stint and endless sexual assault allegations. RadarOnline.com is told that the pair plan to stick out their vows, even if they are in "financial turmoil."
"It's never going to end," the insider told us on Monday regarding Bill's uphill legal battles. The source revealed that Bill and Camilla are in a "bad situation financially" from the civil lawsuits that the Bill Cosby Show actor keeps getting hit with. We're told they are financially strapped, with the source saying it's caused "major issues" for them.
Bill hasn't worked since 2015, which, we've learned, has added to their stress.
We're told the alleged money problems are so grim that they have been forced to "liquidate" their assets, take out "second mortgages," and sell off their beloved artwork.
Insiders also claimed that the married pair are at odds about how to spend their money.
- Bill Cosby and Wife Fighting Over 'Dire' Financial Situation, Camille Won't Fire Chef or Staffers
- Barbra Streisand, 81, 'Wearing Out' Husband James Brolin, 83, in The Bedroom: 'She Can't Keep Her Hands Off Him!'
- Bill Gates Trashes Marriage To Estranged Wife Melinda As 'Loveless', Reveals They Have Been Living Separately
For instance, our source alleged that Bill and Camille have not paid their household staff in some time, with the comedian telling his wife they "can't live that lifestyle" anymore. He allegedly wants to fire some of their employees, but Camille won't budge, claiming she can't bear to lose her chef or staffers.
Bill is allegedly "frustrated" over the matter — but Camille ultimately has the final say.
RadarOnline.com told you first — she's still named as power of attorney over his one-time estimated $400 million estate. The transfer went down while he was in prison after his team began to worry about his health.
The comedian famously underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure also became a cause for concern.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The insider shared that the plan was to remove her as power of attorney after Bill was released from prison in 2021, but it never happened.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Bill's rep, Andrew Wyatt, who told us "no comment."