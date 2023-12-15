Your tip
WATCH: Video Appears to Show Michael B. Jordan Losing Control While Racing Another Ferrari Moments Before Shock Crash

New video appears to show the moments leading up to Michael B. Jordan's crash.

Dec. 15 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Newly released video captured the wild moments leading up to actor Michael B. Jordan's car crash in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Black Panther star was behind the wheel of a $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast — a luxury ride he owns — when he appeared to race another red Ferrari traveling on Sunset Boulevard at Gordon Street earlier this month.

As they jetted down the street on Dec. 2, Jordan seemed to lose control of his blue V-12 and fishtailed into a parked Kia Niro, striking the car on his right-hand side.

The blue Ferrari was heavily damaged after the accident. Photos showed the car's right front tire completely sheared off while the Kia looked crumpled on the left doors due to the forceful impact.

​​No injuries were reported, and LAPD found no signs the Just Mercy actor was impaired by drugs or alcohol following the incident outside of Sunset Gower Studios.

Jordan was behind the wheel of a $420,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast when he appeared to race another red Ferrari traveling on Sunset Boulevard at Gordon Street.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that an accident report was taken, but no one was arrested or booked.

"It was an actual accident," one tipster told Daily Mail. "Michael was annoyed that he ruined his car, but that can get fixed. He was, and is, embarrassed about it all as he accidentally had his foot on the gas and didn't brake in time."

"One thing led to another and the parked car was where it was, and all the puzzle pieces just landed in an unfortunate way. He is happy nobody was hurt," added the source.

The Kia struck looked crumpled and torn on the left doors due to the forceful impact.

Days later, when the blockbuster star turned up for a Creed 3 event, he "appeared in great spirits and showed no injuries."

As we previously reported, insiders said that Jordan believed action star Sylvester Stallone would make a cameo in the upcoming flick but his pal wanted nothing to do with production due to his feud with a Rocky producer.

Stallone took to Instagram after revealing he would not return for the third installment. "After IRWIN [Winkler] controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like have at least a little WHAT's LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman."

Law enforcement officials confirmed that an accident report was taken, but no one was arrested or booked.

Winkler owns the rights to Creed as it's an extension of the Rocky franchise.

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama months ago, Jordan stepped out to promote his directorial debut in Los Angeles days after the crash, participating in a Q&A about the film. According to the source, "He wasn't feeling worse for wear and seemed to be enjoying talking to all the people who were at the event."

