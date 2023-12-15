WATCH: Video Appears to Show Michael B. Jordan Losing Control While Racing Another Ferrari Moments Before Shock Crash

As they jetted down the street on Dec. 2, Jordan seemed to lose control of his blue V-12 and fishtailed into a parked Kia Niro, striking the car on his right-hand side.

The blue Ferrari was heavily damaged after the accident. Photos showed the car's right front tire completely sheared off while the Kia looked crumpled on the left doors due to the forceful impact.

​​No injuries were reported, and LAPD found no signs the Just Mercy actor was impaired by drugs or alcohol following the incident outside of Sunset Gower Studios.