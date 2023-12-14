WATCH: Kim Zolciak Tearfully Tells Police Her Son Desperately Wants to Leave Home After Latest Blowup With Ex Kroy

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak admitted one of her four minor children wants to escape the domestic mayhem unfolding in the exes' Georgia mansion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The heartbreaking declaration was made in a police bodycam video, where a sniveling Zolciak detailed how her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, allegedly spent the day “screaming” at her, prompting one of their boys to call 911.

Zolciak claimed Biermann was following her around the home, allegedly berating her while periodically ordering their four children, ages 12, 11, and 10-year-old twins, out of various rooms their feuding parents entered.