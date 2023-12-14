WATCH: Kim Zolciak Tearfully Tells Police Her Son Desperately Wants to Leave Home After Latest Blowup With Ex Kroy
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak admitted one of her four minor children wants to escape the domestic mayhem unfolding in the exes' Georgia mansion, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The heartbreaking declaration was made in a police bodycam video, where a sniveling Zolciak detailed how her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, allegedly spent the day “screaming” at her, prompting one of their boys to call 911.
Zolciak claimed Biermann was following her around the home, allegedly berating her while periodically ordering their four children, ages 12, 11, and 10-year-old twins, out of various rooms their feuding parents entered.
“My son is ‘like mom please take me to my friend’s (house),'” Zolciak frenetically told the officer as she used both hands to cover her tearful face.
“NO! You are not going anywhere!" Zolciak said Biermann allegedly responded. She also claimed her son was “crying right now” after the tense reprimand.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police were dispatched to the home on November 20, 2023, after one of the boys called 911 and “advised his dad was hitting his mom," per the Milton Police Department Police report.
Even though the couple later claimed no punches were exchanged in the day-long ruckus, the arriving officers were met by an unhinged Biermann, who launched into a spit-flying tirade against his wife, his life, and his financial insolvency.
“Our life! Our life and its f----- destroyed!!!” he screamed at the top of his lungs. When one officer asked why, Biermann unleashed.
“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” the former NFL star said with fury. “She f---- other men!! What do you want?” he said.
In another part of the bodycam video, the arriving police officers were in the mansion foyer arguing with Biermann — who was described as “verbally combative” in the police report.
“I did not give you authorization!” Biermann frantically screamed during the tense stand-off. “I know my rights! I know my rights!”
“Stop talking and I will inform you of your rights!” one frustrated officer told him. “We’re here for a lawful reason. We are investigating a domestic violence situation, and those kids are the ones that called and I need to talk to them!”
One of the boys told the officer that Biermann “put his hand into her face,” while “telling her, stop talking or get away from him,” according to the police report.
“During my conversation with Juvenile 1, I was told multiple times by the other juveniles that (the) argument was never physical, and they were just yelling at each other.”
At one point during the video, Biermann was seen barking at the children to go inside the home while he argued with police. That prompted one officer to walk past Biermann and gently assure them, “I’ll be outside with your dad — you are fine.”
It is unknown if the police reported the incident to the Fulton County Division of Children and Family Services since the 911 call was placed by a child and one of them expressed a desire to escape the living environment.
A message left with the Milton police was not returned.
The couple was recently ordered by a Fulton County Superior Court judge to complete mediation in their divorce battle.