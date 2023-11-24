Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Celebrate Thanksgiving Together Days After Cops Were Called to Their Home

Reality star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, put their marital woes aside to celebrate Thanksgiving together as a family this year.

Zolciak revealed the former NFL star deep-fried the turkey and made a number of traditional sides for the special occasion, RadarOnline.com has learned, sharing a video of their holiday spread via Instagram just days after cops were called to the exes' home in Georgia.

"Kroy really killed it this year," she gushed over his culinary skills.