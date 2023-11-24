Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Celebrate Thanksgiving Together Days After Cops Were Called to Their Home
Reality star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, put their marital woes aside to celebrate Thanksgiving together as a family this year.
Zolciak revealed the former NFL star deep-fried the turkey and made a number of traditional sides for the special occasion, RadarOnline.com has learned, sharing a video of their holiday spread via Instagram just days after cops were called to the exes' home in Georgia.
"Kroy really killed it this year," she gushed over his culinary skills.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that one of the former couple's kids called 911 after a heated fight between their parents.
Law enforcement sources said the dispute between the two earlier this week got "extremely loud." This spat came after the two reunited for an anniversary dinner despite a lawyer for Biermann previously telling us that he has not waivered on his decision to divorce after filing a second time.
The Bravolebrity filed a new motion to dismiss Biermann's second petition on September 25 alleging she and her longtime spouse are still sleeping together.
"Contrary to the claims made in the Petition for Divorce, the parties have engaged in marital sexual relations on multiple occasions since the filing of the Petition for Divorce," she claimed in legal docs, "and most recently on or about September 7, 2023."
"The allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false if the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period. The very fact of cohabitation or reconciliation shows that some possibility remains that the marriage is viable," she continued her filing.
A rep for Biermann said the reality dad made up his mind. "He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Biermann's lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told us.
The exes have since listed their sprawling Alpharetta home for $6 million amid growing financial struggles. RadarOnline.com told you first this week that Bank of America filed a new case against Zolciak over an unpaid credit card bill, adding to their money strains.
As for what led up to their breakup, one insider told PEOPLE, "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors."
"He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job," the source said.