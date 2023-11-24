Your tip
Disgraced NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo Sued for Sexual Harassment by Former Assistant

Source: MEGA

Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant sued the disgraced New York City governor for sexual harassment this week.

By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant sued the disgraced New York City governor for sexual harassment this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come as New York’s Adult Survivors Act expired on Friday, Cuomo’s former assistant – Brittany Commisso – filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the ex-governor on Thursday.

Source: CBS

Cuomo’s former assistant – Brittany Commisso – filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the ex-governor on Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, Commisso alleged that Cuomo tried to engage in sexual acts with her and sexually harassed her. She also claimed that her former boss made “unwelcome sexual advances” and “sexualized comments” about her appearance.

Commisso, 32, alleged that Cuomo, 65, subjected her to "humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks and forcible touching of the breast” after she joined the governor’s office in 2017.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Commisso initially accused Cuomo of sexual harassment shortly before New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a sexual assault investigation into the then-governor in 2021.

The AG’s 165-page report indicated that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and even retaliated against one former employee who complained about his inappropriate behavior.

Source: MEGA

According to the lawsuit, Commisso alleged that Cuomo tried to engage in sexual acts with her and sexually harassed her.

Cuomo ultimately resigned as New York’s governor on August 24, 2021 as a result of the bombshell report.

Commisso, who was dubbed Executive Assistant #1 in the AG’s investigation into Cuomo, then filed a criminal complaint against her former boss. She claimed he “groped her breast” during one incident.

“The governor needs to be held accountable,” she told CBS after coming forward publicly in 2021. “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”

"I mean it was—he was like cupping my breast,” Commisso continued. “He cupped my breast.”

Source: MEGA

Cuomo resigned as New York’s governor on August 24, 2021 as a result of the New York Attorney General's probe into the allegations against him.

"I have to tell you it was—at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup—the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that,” Cuomo’s former executive assistant alleged further.

An Albany criminal court ultimately dropped Commisso’s misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo in January 2022.

Cuomo denied Commisso’s allegations at the time and said that he would “have to lose [his] mind” to have “done such a thing."

Source: MEGA

An Albany criminal court ultimately dropped Commisso’s initial misdemeanor complaint against Cuomo in January 2022.

"To touch a woman's breasts, who I hardly know, in the mansion with 10 staff around, with my family in the mansion,” the disgraced governor said. “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing."

Ten additional women also came forward and accused Cuomo of similar allegations of sexual harassment.

