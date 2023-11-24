Britney Spears Ready to Write Ex Sam Asghari a Low 6-Figure Check to Settle Divorce After Judge Warns Pop Star's Ex To Hurry Up
Britney Spears and her estranged husband Sam Asghari are close to finalizing their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the couple, Britney and her ex are cordial with each other and have spoken to each other.
However, insiders reveal the two have no plans to reconcile and are moving full steam ahead with the divorce.
A source told TMZ that Britney and Sam have been discussing their divorce settlement. An insider said the pop star will write Sam a low 6-figure sum to wrap up the situation.
The two had been allowing their lawyers to handle the situation but the two are not on better terms.
As we previously reported, Sam is still living in a $10k per month luxury Highrise in Los Angeles, paid for by Britney.
Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August. In his petition, he listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. The couple got hitched on June 9, 2022.
Sources said Britney had Sam sign an ironclad prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. The prenup had a provision that stated Sam would not be paid spousal support in the event of a breakup.
The deal did allow Sam to walk away with any cars in his possession along with any gifts he received over the 7-year relationship.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sam has yet to serve Britney with the legal paperwork. The judge presiding over the case scolded Sam and warned him to move his case along — or risk the entire case being dismissed.
Last month, the judge told Sam to hurry up and serve Britney. A hearing was set for early November but Sam didn’t show up.
The court minutes read, “Petitioner failed to appear. Matter is placed off the calendar.”
In her new memoir, Britney praised Sam writing she was “instantly smitten” after meeting him on a music video set in 2016.
Britney said, "We couldn't keep our hands off each other” and called Sam a “gift from god.”
Sam told paparazzi he was “proud” of Britney speaking her truth in the book and for his shoutout.
“I hope she takes over the world,” he said.