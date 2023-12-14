Newly-Married NFL Star Tyreek Hill Facing Two Paternity Suits By Women Demanding Child Support
NFL star Tyreek Hill is facing fresh paternity lawsuits from two separate women who claim fathered their children born this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The first woman to file, Brittany Lackner, said she and the newly married Miami Dolphins wide receiver had sexual relations in Florida last year in her petition this January, court records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
She submitted more paperwork following the February 7 birth of their son, claiming that Hill demanded a second DNA test before voluntarily paying her $2,500-a-month in child support, noting that a prenatal paternity test confirmed he was indeed the dad.
Lackner said that amount is inadequate due to their wage gap. "The Father is a member of the Miami Dolphins earning a salary of $30,000,000 a year pursuant to a four-year contract … in stark contrast, the Mother is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support," she stated in the Broward County filing.
The Dolphins secured a trade for Hill from the Kansas Chiefs in March 2022, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history with a $120 million contract extension.
Hill filed a dueling paternity petition in Kansas, proposing joint custody arrangements while striving to get the Broward suit tossed, arguing their child was conceived in that state and that she moved to Fort Lauderdale for "strategic" reasons.
Judges in both states, however, agreed on Florida, Daily Mail confirmed.
Kimberly Baker, 29, later filed her own suit in May, claiming a paternity test would prove she and Hill conceived a daughter when they had sex in August 2022.
She was also receiving $2,500 each month from Hill, according to Broward County court filings, but said her monthly child expenses were closer to $10,000.
Hill similarly tried to get that suit tossed, arguing that Baker was based in Los Angeles and had no grounds to sue in Florida.
"The Father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child," her lawyer fired back.
Both lawsuits are ongoing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hill may be on the hook for additional child support plus the $13,500 he already pays each month to ex-partner Crystal Espinal, 28, with whom he shares three children.
Hill tied the knot with his longtime fiancée, influencer Keeta Vaccaro, during a ceremony in Texas this November.