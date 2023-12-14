Brooke Mueller's Friends Confused Why Charlie Sheen Painted Her as an Absent Mom, Says Exes Are Co-Parenting Twin Sons

It appears Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller are on different pages again, with an insider defending the mom of two and scoffing at her ex's claims that she's "not in the picture" right now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Sheen, 58, said he was raising their 14-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, as a "single dad" while "their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end."