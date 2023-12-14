Brooke Mueller's Friends Confused Why Charlie Sheen Painted Her as an Absent Mom, Says Exes Are Co-Parenting Twin Sons
It appears Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller are on different pages again, with an insider defending the mom of two and scoffing at her ex's claims that she's "not in the picture" right now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Sheen, 58, said he was raising their 14-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, as a "single dad" while "their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end."
While many thought Sheen might have been insinuating that his former wife — who struggled with substance abuse issues in the past — fell off the bandwagon, an insider claimed that the boys are only staying with the Two and a Half Men alum because Mueller is waiting to move into her nearby home in Malibu.
“Brooke and Charlie have joint custody and are co-parenting their sons who are attending school in Malibu," a source close to Mueller told Page Six on Thursday.
The insider also shared that Mueller "has a good relationship" with Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards, adding that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is allegedly pet-sitting Brooke's pet iguana until she moves.
While Sheen claimed he was a "single dad," Mueller's pal insisted that “the boys go back and forth all the time between them.”
The source explained that Bob and Max are only living with their father because Mueller's lease at her Calabasas home ended two months ago, and she's staying with her parents while she waits for her Malibu pad to be ready.
“She was bringing them to school alternating with Charlie. She is now living temporarily in Beverly Hills with her parents, Moira and Jon Fiore, who are loving grandparents, and have always been financially supportive,” the insider said.
Mueller, 46, is “waiting for her new Malibu home to be ready, which is why the boys are staying with their dad. She’s moving in a couple of weeks, and will be five minutes from their school.”
Mueller's pals are allegedly confused about why Sheen would paint Brooke to look like a somewhat absent mother.
"They all have a good relationship and the boys are prospering," the insider spilled. “When Brooke is with her boys, all of her time is devoted to her children — as is Charlie when he is with the boys."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Sheen for clarity. Mueller's rep declined to comment via email.