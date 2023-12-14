'The View' Star Ana Navarro Seems to Slam Meghan McCain for 'Influence Peddling' Like Hunter Biden: 'People Sitting at This Table Did It!'
The View co-host Ana Navarro appeared to throw shade at Meghan McCain during a discussion about Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Navarro’s surprising comments came Thursday morning as she and her The View co-hosts discussed the newly launched impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
As RadarOnline.com reported, House Republicans officially launched an impeachment inquiry against President Biden on Wednesday after his son, Hunter, refused to testify before the House Oversight Committee.
While The View panel discussed President Biden’s alleged ties to his son’s overseas business dealings, they also discussed Hunter’s alleged “influence peddling” and the claim he allegedly used the Biden name to gain favors in Washington, D.C. and beyond.
But Thursday morning’s episode of The View took a surprising turn after Navarro claimed that “half of Washington” was guilty of influence peddling.
Navarro then appeared to accuse former co-host Meghan McCain of influence peddling just like Hunter – although Navarro did not directly refer to McCain by name.
“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro charged. “People sitting at this table did it!”
“Who at this table peddled on their last name?” Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.
“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro said in an apparent dig at McCain.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the late Senator John McCain’s daughter served as a co-host on The View from October 2017 to July 2021.
The 39-year-old McCain claimed that she left The View in 2021 because she was “unhappy” at the popular ABC morning talk show.
“I had been unhappy at The View for a long time,” she said shortly after leaving. “My unhappiness was like this giant wave that had been building and building and finally crested after I returned from leave.”
Meanwhile, Navarro’s remarks all started because she and her co-hosts were discussing the newly launched impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
Speaker Mike Johnson announced that House Republicans moved forward to launch the impeachment inquiry against Biden with a 221-212 vote on Wednesday afternoon.
“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Johnson said in a statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”
President Biden slammed the House Republicans for “attacking [him] with lies” and “wasting time” on what he called a “baseless political stunt.”
“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” Biden responded after the vote.
“Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,” he added.