Ziwe Teases George Santos Interview as Expelled Rep's Lawyers Negotiate Plea Deal

True to her comedic nature, Ziwe mocked Santos' theft allegations in a follow-up post captioned, "he stole the birkin right out of my hands..."

In the third photo, the Republican beamed as he held one arm around the talk show host, who wore a red skirt suit set. Ziwe had one hand on the bag's handle as Santos clutched its side. Several dollar bills were positioned to look as if money was flowing from the designer purse —another ode to Santos' criminal allegations.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.