Ziwe Teases George Santos Interview as Expelled Rep's Lawyers Negotiate Plea Deal
Comedian and satirical talk show host Ziwe teased an interview with expelled congressman George Santos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ziwe posed photos seemingly taken from an interview with Santos on Twitter on Monday.
"You'd be an iconic guest," Ziwe captioned the post, tagging Santos' account. The post featured two photos of the expelled congressman and comedian in the studio.
Santos donned black pants, a black turtleneck, and a blue velvet double-breasted blazer for the occasion. A second photo zoomed in on the tan handbag he was carrying, which appeared to be from luxury brand Hermès.
True to her comedic nature, Ziwe mocked Santos' theft allegations in a follow-up post captioned, "he stole the birkin right out of my hands..."
In the third photo, the Republican beamed as he held one arm around the talk show host, who wore a red skirt suit set. Ziwe had one hand on the bag's handle as Santos clutched its side. Several dollar bills were positioned to look as if money was flowing from the designer purse —another ode to Santos' criminal allegations.
While Santos was seemingly chatting with Ziwe, his attorneys were attempting to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors in an attempt to keep the expelled New York rep out of jail.
"The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," court records filed on Monday by prosecutors to the judge overseeing the Eastern District of New York case, according to the Post. "The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days."
Santos is expected to appear at a pretrial status conference on Tuesday morning.
Santos faces up to 22 years behind bars with his charges. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former congressional member was indicted in May on 13 federal counts including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond.
In October, Santos was hit was another 23-count indictment, which included charges of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., wire fraud, and making materially false statements to the Federal Elections Committee, according to NBC News.
Just as he did in May, Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges.