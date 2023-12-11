'Two Peas in a Pod': George Santos Parties With Lauren Boebert in NYC After Shocking Congress Expulsion

George Santos was caught partying with Lauren Boebert in New York City this weekend just a few days after the former GOP House Rep. was expelled from Congress, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come after House Republicans voted to expel Santos, 35, from Congress on December 1, the New York politician was spotted partying with Boebert and GOP House Rep. Byron Donalds at a restaurant on the Upper East Side on Saturday night.