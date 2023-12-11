'Two Peas in a Pod': George Santos Parties With Lauren Boebert in NYC After Shocking Congress Expulsion
George Santos was caught partying with Lauren Boebert in New York City this weekend just a few days after the former GOP House Rep. was expelled from Congress, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after House Republicans voted to expel Santos, 35, from Congress on December 1, the New York politician was spotted partying with Boebert and GOP House Rep. Byron Donalds at a restaurant on the Upper East Side on Saturday night.
According to Page Six, the trio met at the Beach Café on Saturday night shortly after Boebert and Donalds attended an event sponsored by the New York Young Republican Club earlier in the evening.
One source told Page Six that Boebert was a “ball of energy” at Beach Café and that she and Santos were acting like “two peas in a pod” despite the disgraced former congressman’s expulsion from Congress just one week prior.
“She was having a blast hanging with her bestie,” the insider said. “She and George are like two peas in a pod.”
Also surprising were reports that Santos bought the entire restaurant pizza on Saturday night because he is making “big bucks” on the video-sharing service Cameo in the wake of his expulsion from Congress.
“He is making big bucks on Cameo,” one source said. “He did pick up the check and bought pizza for everyone in the joint!”
According to Santos, he earned a whopping $83,860 on Friday after taking 140 Cameo orders at $599 per order – although he also clarified that he did not buy food for “everyone” at Beach Café over the weekend.
“I did not buy pizza for 35 people,” he told Page Six. “It’s not true, it’s a lie.”
“I ordered two $20 pies for me and my friends,” Santos added.
- George Santos Hawking Cameo Videos for $150, Labels Himself an 'Icon' Days After Being Expelled From House
- 'You Should Be Embarrassed': Mitt Romney Confronts George Santos During Tense Exchange Before President Biden's SOTU Address
- George Santos Admits To Lying In Tense Interview, States Everything Will Be 'Above Board' Now
Santos also admitted that he did not attend the New York Young Republican Club event on Saturday evening because he was busy making Camo videos to “support and feed” his family.
“I’d been working,” the disgraced politician explained. “I electively chose not to go this year. I need to make a living because I have a family to support and feed.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I chose to take off so I can go take care of that, and went to Beach after,” Santos continued. “I want the record to reflect that I did not buy pizza for 35, and that I did not pick up anybody’s bar tab. I was there with four friends.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Santos was expelled from Congress on December 1 after a bombshell House Ethics investigation found evidence that the New York politician “blatantly stole” funds from his 2022 congressional campaign for personal expenses like OnlyFans and Botox.
Santos recently feuded with his former House colleagues over his new Cameo gig – especially after the disgraced ex-congressman claimed that he has made more than $175,000 on the video-sharing service since being expelled.
“I can tell you that by the end of this week, that is actually factual, I will have made more money in seven days than I would’ve made in an entire year in Congress,” he claimed on Friday.