George Santos Feuds with Lawmakers After Claiming He's Already Made Over $174,000 on Cameo: 'Make Sure You Pay Your Taxes'
Disgraced New York Representative George Santos and New York Congressman Dan Goldman engaged in a heated back and forth over Santos' recent success on the video messaging service Cameo, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Santos, who was expelled from Congress a week ago, has found a new source of income by offering custom audio and video messages on Cameo, with prices ranging upwards of $500.
One of the messages he made for a follower where he congratulated someone for coming out to their parents as a furry recently went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), prompting Santos to use it as an opportunity to promote his new side hustle, referring to himself as "The People's 'Princess.'"
Goldman, one of the lawmakers who called for Santos' expulsion from Congress due to his multiple criminal indictments and alleged wrongdoings from an Ethics Committee investigation, took the opportunity to call Santos out on social media.
In a tweet, Goldman advised Santos to ensure that he pays his taxes on his Cameo earnings, alluding to the wire fraud and campaign finance charges Santos is facing.
Santos fired back the next morning, accusing Goldman of seeking relevancy now that Santos is no longer in Congress — implying that Goldman was using his name to prop himself up.
In addition to the feud, Santos claimed that his earnings on Cameo had exceeded his entire annual Congressional salary of $174,000.
This success on the video messaging platform has provided him with a lucrative opportunity outside of his former political career.
Steven Galanis, Cameo's founder and CEO, praised Santos, stating that he is going to be an "absolute whale" on the platform. He compared Santos' success to celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Bon Jovi.
Despite facing a 23-count federal indictment for fraud and other related offenses, Santos has made over 150 videos on the platform. He plans to continue making more videos and donating some of the money to unspecified charitable causes.
Santos' expulsion from Congress came after over 100 Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.
He is now one of only six elected officials in American history to be expelled from the congressional chamber.
Santos has faced overlapping scandals ever since he won his election in 2022, and he faces a slew of federal charges related to alleged fraud and campaign finance violations.