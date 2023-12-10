George Santos Feuds with Lawmakers After Claiming He's Already Made Over $174,000 on Cameo: 'Make Sure You Pay Your Taxes'

Santos, who was expelled from Congress a week ago, has found a new source of income by offering custom audio and video messages on Cameo, with prices ranging upwards of $500.

One of the messages he made for a follower where he congratulated someone for coming out to their parents as a furry recently went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), prompting Santos to use it as an opportunity to promote his new side hustle, referring to himself as "The People's 'Princess.'"