Kristin Cavallari Cut Dad Dennis Out of Her Life 2 Years Ago After He 'Crossed a Line' With Her Kids

Kristin Cavallari hasn't had a relationship with her dad Dennis in two years.

Dec. 20 2023, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Kristin Cavallari revealed that she cut her father Dennis out of her life two years ago after he "crossed a line" with her three children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Laguna Beach star shared her breaking point on Tuesday's edition of her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done," Kristin revealed. "I actually didn’t even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult."

The 36-year-old spoke candidly about internalizing her feelings as a child and how she felt like she "wasn't good enough" growing up.

"But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up," the mom of three continued. "Now as an adult looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh, it was when it benefited you and made you look good."

Without disclosing any details on the incident, the TV personality shared that the tipping point in her relationship with her dad came when he started "messing" with her three childrenCamden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

"How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f------ done.’ And he blamed me for it like, threw everything back in my face," Kristin said.

"I was always like, ‘I can take it … I can take the abuse.’ I have my whole life," the Uncommon James founder added. "But it’s like when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it."

It wasn't the first time Kristin had been open about her rocky relationship with Dennis. The former MTV star previously revealed she started to grow apart from her dad after the death of her brother Michael Cavallari.

Michael passed away from hypothermia in 2015 after he crashed his car while driving through a remote part of southern Utah.

Four years before his son's tragic passing, Dennis, a real estate developer, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2011.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Dennis and his business owed a whopping $10,423,001.00 to creditors.

