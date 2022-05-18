Jay Cutler Allegedly Caught 'Hooking Up' With Good Friend's Wife, Kristin Cavallari's Ex Confronted On Family Vacation
Jay Cutler had some explaining to do after his alleged affair with his good pal's wife was exposed. The 39-year-old former NFL quarterback was reportedly caught “hooking up” with his buddy's wife while on vacation with the couple and their children.
According to InTouch Weekly, Cutler's friend was "pissed off" when he discovered the retired athlete had been having an affair with his wife.
“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” an insider told the outlet. “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”
Another source alleged Kristin Cavallari's ex had been “hooking up" with his pal's wife "for a long time.” They also claimed Cavallari was informed of the messy situation.
“The friend reached out to [ex-wife Kristin Cavallari], so that’s how she found out,” the second insider alleged. “She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”
What's even more interesting is that Cavallari accused Cutler of “inappropriate marital conduct” in her divorce filing from April 2020.
The duo announced their breakup only days before after a decade together.
“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari and Cutler wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”
Their drawn-out divorce is reportedly "close to being finalized" after the ex-NFL player demanded half of The Hills star's lucrative jewelry company.
Cavallari immediately fought back, claiming he never helped with her business, so he's owned nothing.
While they might be at odds on finances, they do share joint custody of their three children — Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 8, and Saylor James, 6.
Radar has reached out to Cutler and Cavallari for comment.