'My Biggest Regret': Lauren Conrad Apologies To Kristin Cavallari For Calling Her A 'S---' On 'Laguna Beach'

One moment that was discussed was when the hosts asked Lauren what her "re-do" moment would be. Lauren referenced a cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she (known as "LC" on the show), called Kristin a "s---."

"My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a s---," LC said to Kristin. "I'm so sorry."

"I couldn't believe I did that. Because I think where I'm at now I would never call another woman that," Lauren continued in her apology to Kristin. "And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross.'"

Kristin quickly chimed in, telling LC, "thank you," and admitted to saying "horrible things" and taking insecurities out on Lauren.

LC also shared that even when the episodes originally aired, she never watched them fully — until recently.