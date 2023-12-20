Your tip
Ukraine Plans to Deploy Thousands of Prisoners to Fight Against Russia on Frontlines of War: Report

Source: MEGA

Ukraine is considering deploying thousands of prisoners onto the frontlines of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

Dec. 20 2023

Ukraine recently took a page out of Vladimir Putin’s book and is considering deploying thousands of prisoners onto the frontlines of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as the war between Russia and Ukraine quickly approaches the two-year mark, sources revealed that Kyiv is organizing a plan to free Ukrainian convicts from prison in exchange for military service.

Vladimir Putin first started to deploy Russian convicts onto the frontlines of war shortly after his invasion of Ukraine kicked off in February 2022.

According to the Sun, several Ukrainian military commanders have backed the possible plan. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly hesitant to enact the idea.

“I am absolutely fine with using prisoners as fighters,” Major Maksym Zhorin said this week. “The only thing we need to understand is that this is a rather complex human resource with certain peculiarities which must be taken into account.”

“Even in Russia, not everyone could manage prisoners like the Wagner private army did,” he continued. “This is a fact. This is a rather complex challenge in terms of discipline management.”

“With the right selection of officers who would command them, I believe this is a real deal.”

Lieutenant Andrii Illenko also backed the idea and called for an “appropriate legal framework” that would allow “volunteering convicts” to fight on the frontlines of the ongoing war.

"If a person wants to fight, he should be at war,” Lieutenant Illenko said. "If they really want to fight, they should have such an opportunity.”

"There are completely wild situations where this would not work,” he acknowledged. “But I believe that now it is necessary to create an appropriate legal framework.”

The call to deploy Ukrainian prisoners onto the frontlines of war comes shortly after Kyiv announced a potential plan to mobilize 500,000 fresh draftees in the fight against Russia.

President Zelenskyy would not immediately commit to mobilizing 500,000 fresh troops and is planning to hear “more arguments” on the matter before he makes a definite decision.

“This is a very serious number,” the leader said during a news conference on Tuesday night. “I said that I need more arguments to make this decision.”

"This is a difficult year that is coming to an end,” Zelenskyy added. "We are not ready to give up.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin started to deploy Russian convicts onto the frontlines of war shortly after his invasion of Ukraine kicked off in February 2022.

The Russian leader released tens of thousands of criminals – including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and cannibals – to fight in the war alongside the Wagner Private Military Company.

Many of the freed Russian convicts complained about being poorly trained and ill-equipped to fight on the frontlines, and thousands were said to be forced to their deaths in “suicidal meat-grinder assaults” before completing their six months of military service.

