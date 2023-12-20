'ELECTION INTERFERENCE!': Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown After Colorado Drops Him From 2024 Election Ballot
Donald Trump rushed to Truth Social after the Colorado Supreme Court voted to drop him from the state’s 2024 presidential election ballot, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden and surprising development, the Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to drop Trump from next year’s presidential election ballot on Tuesday night.
The court cited Trump’s alleged insurrection actions on January 6, 2021 and his alleged violation of the 14th Amendment as the reason for dropping him from the ballot.
But the embattled ex-president did not take the decision lightly, and he turned to Truth Social shortly after the decision was announced to cry “election interference.”
“Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate—in ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” Trump wrote alongside a clip of Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night.
“IT IS NOT GOOD FOR OUR COUNTRY, AT ALL…” he wrote alongside another Fox News clip.
“They don’t want the voters to decide this…there is obviously this deep fear of Donald Trump potentially winning the White House back…” Trump wrote alongside yet another short clip from the conservative news network.
The 45th president went on to share clips and quotes from conservative personalities such as Gregg Jarrett and Charlie Hurt before suggesting that America is a “powder keg” and the Colorado Supreme Court just “lit the match.”
“This country is a powder keg, and this court is just throwing matches at it…for people that say they are trying to protect democracy, this is hands down the most anti-democratic opinion I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Trump posted while quoting legal analyst and lawyer Jonathan Turley.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Colorado Supreme Court voted to drop Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential election ballot on Tuesday night.
The court cited the 14th Amendment and said that Trump’s alleged insurrection on January 6, 2021 disqualified from holding office.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court said in its 4-3 ruling.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court’s majority continued. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
Meanwhile, Trump attorney and legal spokesperson Alina Habba slammed the decision and expressed confidence that the United States Supreme Court will “reverse” the “unconstitutional” ruling.
“This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy,” Habba said. “It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”
“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump raged on Tuesday night.