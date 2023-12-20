Jeannie Mai Pleads for Public Divorce Hearing to Be Called Off Days After Publicly Insinuating Jeezy Cheated on Her

Jeannie Mai opposed her estranged husband Jeezy’s request for a hearing to be set in their divorce to discuss a custody schedule over their daughter — demanding the matter be resolved in mediation and out of the public eye. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mai asked a court to deny the recent motion brought by Jeezy.

As we first reported, last month, Jeezy accused Mai of “gatekeeping” their 1-year-old daughter. The rapper, who filed for divorce on September 14, said his ex had been temporarily living in California with their child. He said they had agreed on an informal visitation schedule through the end of 2023 but said they were having issues.

Jeezy’s lawyer wrote in his filing, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

The rapper told the court he did not believe Mai was acting maliciously but said she was acting like a “gatekeeper” when it came to him exercising parenting time. Mai’s “interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child,” his motion read. In her recent response, Mai admitted their child had been living with her in Los Angeles. She denied acting as a “gatekeeper” of their daughter.

The talk show host said she has agreed to all the dates Jeezy requested with their child and “Ms. Jenkins shows that she has demonstrated remarkable flexibility to accommodate Mr. Jenkins’ schedule. Not only has Ms. Jenkins agreed to all the dates Mr. Jenkins requested, but on multiple occasions she has also been flexible with him changing the dates that were mutually agreed upon, and agreed to Mr. Jenkins having their daughter for an extended period over the Christmas holidays,” her response read.

Mai’s lawyer wrote, “Ms. Jenkins has demonstrated a commendable commitment to working together with Mr. Jenkins in the best interest of their daughter. Given that she has been, in essence, the sole caregiver throughout their daughter’s life, she will continue to put their daughter’s interests first, as clearly demonstrated by her facilitating two lengthy cross-country visits in the first few weeks of this litigation.”

The attorney said Mai was “committed to continuing those efforts and to hopefully continuing to do so privately, with her husband and his and her legal teams, and out of the public’s eye, which is why she prefers discussion, negotiation and mediation of this issue, rather than a full-blown public hearing which their daughter may have to hear about for the rest of her life.” Mai asked that the court order the parties to mediation and not hold a public hearing.

The request comes days after Mai publicly insinuated in a public court filing that Jeezy cheated on her. Her lawyer added in her divorce response, "Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party ..."

Sources close to Jeezy denied the claims he was unfaithful. A judge has yet to rule.