VP Kamala Harris Mocked Over Latest Word Salad Blunder: 'This is the Most Election of Our Lifetime'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked this week after she served up a confusing word salad during an interview with MSNBC, RadarOnline.com can report.
The vice president’s confusing comments came on Tuesday night during an appearance on The Last Word with MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell.
Harris and O’Donnell discussed Donald Trump’s recent remarks about immigrants “poisoning” and “destroying the blood of our country” before turning their attention to the upcoming race for the 2024 White House.
According to Vice President Harris, next year’s presidential election is set to be “the most election of our lifetime.”
“You know, every election cycle we talk about this is the most election of our lifetime,” Harris blundered. “Lawrence, this one is, this one is.”
The word salad continued as Harris appeared to throw shade at ex-President Trump.
“We are literally talking about people who are attempting to divide our country in the most crude, frankly, and profound way,” she continued. “We are talking about those who are intent and purposeful to, to attack fundamental freedoms.”
“The freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate…the freedom to just…be,” Harris added. “The freedom to just be.”
The vice president’s MSNBC interview spread online like wildfire, and several users mocked Harris over her confusing comments about the 2024 election and Trump.
“Kamala Harris goes full Xanax and weed with her word salad,” one person quipped on X.
- 'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder
- 'What a Low Bar!': 'Fox & Friends' Co-Hosts Slam Kamala Harris After VP Reassures Voters That Joe Biden is 'Alive and Running For Re-Election'
- Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Botches Story of Hanukkah in Since-Deleted Post
“She might be worse at speaking than Biden,” another X user added.
“Lawrence nods and agrees to WHAT, What, what?” yet another user wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the vice president’s MSNBC interview with O’Donnell on Tuesday night was not the first time Harris was mocked for serving up a confusing word salad.
Harris was mocked earlier this year after she spoke about “culture” during an event in New Orleans in July.
“Culture is – it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment,” she said at the time.
“And we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy, because as you know, it comes in the morning,” Harris added before breaking out into awkward laughter.
Another incident transpired in April as Harris gave a speech at a rally for abortion rights.
“So, I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time — and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” the vice president said during a speech at Howard University.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden and Vice President Harris continue to struggle to stay ahead of ex-President Trump in the race for the 2024 White House.
Both Biden and Harris have been mocked for a series of concerning blunders both on and off the campaign trail, while many Democratic voters remain concerned about the 81-year-old president’s age going into the upcoming 2024 election cycle.