'What a Low Bar!': 'Fox & Friends' Co-Hosts Slam Kamala Harris After VP Reassures Voters That Joe Biden is 'Alive and Running For Re-Election'
The panelists of Fox & Friends ridiculed Kamala Harris for saying President Joe Biden was "very much alive" as they mocked her recent CBS interview for setting such a "low bar" for voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harris recently spoke with CBS' Bill Whitaker for 60 Minutes, where she fielded questions on various voter issues like the Biden administration's immigration policies and response to conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.
While Harris sit down with Whitaker was full of hot topics, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade slammed the segment as "one of the softest interviews you will ever see 60 Minutes do."
As the Fox & Friends crew combed over Harris' answers, they zeroed in on Whitaker telling the first female vice president that after speaking with Democrat donors, many "would not naturally fall into line" with her taking over as president something happen to 80-year-old Biden in office.
When Whitaker asked Harris why voters may feel that way, she said she wasn't going to "engage in hypotheticals."
"I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election," Harris said through a coy smile.
"What a low bar," Lawrence Jones said of Harris' response, drawing laughs from his co-hosts.
Kilmeade chimed in, "He’s living! I took his pulse this morning!"
Kilmeade proceeded to read out a staggering figure that the Biden-Harris '24 campaign has spent over $10 million in advertising, but have seen little movement at the polls.
Despite throwing millions into the re-election campaign, the Biden administration has struggled to cement a strong lead over GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who currently faces 91 federal charges across four indictments.
While domestic issues like immigration and inflation plagued the Democrat president, the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has caused further divide heading into the election year.
Jewish Americans and pro-Palestinian protestors have gathered in Washington D.C. and New York City by the thousands to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which is experiencing a humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.
Despite calls for an Israeli ceasefire to address issues with humanitarian aid and hostages, Biden has remained firm in his support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Online, critics have vowed that Democrats will not forget Biden's handling of the crisis in Gaza at the voting booth. Moreover, previous concerns with Biden's age have been heightened as fears of World War III grow — forcing the "hypothetical" of Harris assuming control of the Oval Office closer to reality.
If re-elected in 2024, an 81-year-old Biden would continue his rein as the oldest president in history.