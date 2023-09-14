Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Say Whether VP Kamala Harris is the 'Best Running Mate' for President Biden: 'He Thinks So, and That’s What Matters'
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to acknowledge whether she believes Vice President Kamala Harris is the “best running mate” for President Joe Biden going into next year’s presidential election cycle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising incident took place this week when Pelosi appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper.
According to the interview that aired on Wednesday night, the former House Speaker skirted Cooper’s question about Vice President Harris at least three separate times.
Instead, Pelosi asserted that Biden “thinks” Harris is the “best running mate” for the ticket and “that’s what matters.”
Pelosi also touted the vice president's abilities as an effective politician, although she never clearly answered Cooper’s line of questioning.
“He thinks so, and that’s what matters,” the Democratic congresswoman from California answered. “And by the way, she’s very politically astute. I don’t think people give her enough credit. She’s, of course, values-based, consistent with the president’s values and the rest.”
“And people don’t understand. She’s politically astute. Why would she be vice president if she were not?” Pelosi continued during her interview with Cooper on AC360. “But when she was running for attorney general in California, she had 6% in the polls – 6% in the polls. And she politically, astutely made her case about why she would be good, did her politics, and became attorney general.”
“So, people shouldn’t underestimate what Kamala Harris brings to the table.”
Pelosi then skirted the question once again when Cooper pressed whether or not the former House Speaker herself believes Harris is the “best running mate” for Biden next year.
“She’s the vice president of the United States,” Pelosi responded again. “People say to me, ‘Well, why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president.’ That’s the job description. You don’t do that much.”
“You know, you, you’re a source of strength, inspiration, intellectual resource, and the rest, and you,” Pelosi concluded, “and I think she’s represented our country very well at home and abroad.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former House Speaker’s interview with Cooper on CNN this week came just days after Pelosi, 83, announced that she would be running for re-election in November 2024.
She previously announced that she would not seek re-election for her role as House Speaker, and instead passed the torch to New York House Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi announced on September 8.
"Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL,” she added in a brief statement at the time.
“That is why I am running for reelection and respectfully ask for your vote.”