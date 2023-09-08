Nancy Pelosi, 83, Announces She's Running for Reelection Less Than a Year After Husband's Brutal Hammer Attack at San Francisco Home

The reveal comes months after she said she was passing the torch to the next generation of Democrats and would not seek reelection for House Speaker . Her announcement followed the violent attack on her husband Paul , who was bludgeoned by a hammer at their San Francisco home.

While gathered at a breakfast event with volunteers in San Francisco, the 83-year-old announced that she would be running for office in 2024. Pelosi later took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news on social media.

In the post, Pelosi said that "now more than ever" the city of San Francisco needed leadership that would progress the city's "values" and "further our recovery."