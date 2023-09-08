Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, 83, Announces She's Running for Reelection Less Than a Year After Husband's Brutal Hammer Attack at San Francisco Home

nancy pelosi
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pelosi announced her reelection plans on Friday.

By:

Sep. 8 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, announced she's running for reelection, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The reveal comes months after she said she was passing the torch to the next generation of Democrats and would not seek reelection for House Speaker. Her announcement followed the violent attack on her husband Paul, who was bludgeoned by a hammer at their San Francisco home.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi reelection
Source: MEGA

Nancy's husband Paul was attacked with a hammer by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home.

While gathered at a breakfast event with volunteers in San Francisco, the 83-year-old announced that she would be running for office in 2024. Pelosi later took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news on social media.

In the post, Pelosi said that "now more than ever" the city of San Francisco needed leadership that would progress the city's "values" and "further our recovery."

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi reelection
Source: MEGA

Rep. Pelosi was the first woman elected as House Speaker in 2007.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi's post began. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi reelection
Source: MEGA

Pelosi declined running for House Speaker reelection after her husband's assault in November 2022.

MORE ON:
Nancy Pelosi

After Pelosi declined to run for reelection as House Speaker, a position she held for 19 years, in the wake of her husband's brutal assault, political pundits questioned whether or not she would retire from office altogether and enjoy her sunset years away from Washington D.C.

Moreover, Pelosi's announcement came amid backlash towards elderly lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Constituents and colleagues have called on Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell to resign in the wake of recent health episodes.

Article continues below advertisement
nancy pelosi reelection
Source: MEGA

Pelosi will face new campaign challenges as criticism of aging lawmakers clinging to power grows daily.

With growing animosity towards veteran lawmakers, Pelosi's reelection also came at a time when Democrats desperately look to take back control of the House in 2024. Pelosi's party lost nine crucial seats to Republicans during the 2022 midterms.

Pelosi is no stranger to criticism or calls to leave office for that matter. She was the first woman elected to House Speaker in 2007 and served until 2011 when Republicans regained control of the House. Pelosi repeated this pattern when she was reelected in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

With Paul safely out of the hospital and back home, where he completed community service for his non-related DUI accident, Pelosi confirmed she had no intention of stepping away from power or the political spotlight with Friday's announcement.

Though she has been celebrated for breaking barriers as a woman in politics, a tumultuous past year and rising crime in San Francisco presented an entirely new set of hurdles that she would need to overcome to secure her decades-long legacy as a representative for California.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.