Biden Administration Apologizes for Failing to Blur Faces of US Special Forces in 'Grossly Incompetent' National Security Blunder
The Biden Administration apologized for a reckless post that violated the Department of Defense guidelines and put special forces members at risk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During President Joe Biden's trip to Israel, he met with US special forces members — and the White House used the meet-and-greet for a photo opt by posting an image on its social media revealing their faces.
In the since-deleted Instagram post, the photo featured Biden shaking hands with US service members, whose faces were not given the typical blurred treatment that's used in official releases.
"In Israel, President Biden met with first responders to thank them for their bravery and the work they’re doing in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks," read the post's caption.
The picture was snapped at an event where the president met with Israeli medics who treated victims of the Hamas attacks on October 7, which killed more than 1,400 Israelis, and at least 199 men, women, and children were taken hostage.
Despite the well-known rule to not release uncensored photos of special forces members, whose identities are concealed for safety, the post remained up on the White House's official account for hours and received thousands of likes and comments.
After the egregious error was pointed out, the post was taken down, and the Biden administration issued an apology.
"As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo," a White House spokesperson told Daily Mail. "We regret the error and any issues this may have caused."
While the post did not expose the fact that US special forces were in Israel as it was previously reported that a select group was advising how to potentially rescue hostages taken into Gaza by Hamas operatives, it did put the service members in jeopardy.
Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger slammed the Biden administration and branded the Instagram post "gross incompetence."
On X, formerly Twitter, users called the post "shameful" while they criticized the ineptitude of White House aides responsible for the accidental doxxing.
It's not the first time such an error has been made by a president.
Back in 2018, when Republican Donald Trump was in office, aides shared videos of the ex-president meeting with Navy SEAL members who were deployed to Iraq.
Trump took selfies with the elite service members and signed autographs. Afterward, Trump aides took to Twitter and posted uncensored photos from the meeting, which featured the Navy SEALs in full battle gear and night vision goggles.