WATCH: First Lady Jill Biden Slammed for 'Bizarre' and 'Freaky' White House Christmas Video
First Lady Jill Biden was mocked online after she shared this year’s “bizarre” and “freaky” White House Christmas video, RadarOnline.com can report.
President Joe Biden’s wife came under fire on Wednesday after she posted the controversial holiday video to X.
“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite,” Dr. Biden wrote alongside the more than two-minute clip. “Enjoy!”
The video showed the New York City-based Dorrance Dance troupe as they pranced and tapped around the White House in holiday garb inspired by the popular ballet.
But while Dr. Biden hoped to bring “magic, wonder, and joy” with this year’s White House Christmas video, she was instead met with derision and mockery for the controversial clip.
"Imagine thinking this gives America the Christmas spirit," one X user wrote underneath the first lady’s video. "The United States of Bananas.”
"You are so strange,” added another Biden critic. “Bizarre. Freaky.”
"Looks like the WH switched from cocaine to acid," yet another X user wrote in an apparent reference to the baggie of cocaine found at the White House earlier this year.
"I wonder what that cost taxpayers," added one more critic. "ABSOLUTE GARBAGE.”
Meanwhile, other users complimented the first lady’s annual holiday video and offered support to Dr. Biden and the Dorrance Dance troupe.
“That's incredible! The post brought a smile to my face. Hats off to Dorrance Dance and their hard work - I'm sure their interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite will continue to bring joy and wonder to the audience,” one fan of the clip wrote.
“Totally love it, Ms. Biden as much as we have showed the love for your playful creative side and arts,” wrote another supporter.
“Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it,” quipped another X user.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Biden’s controversial holiday video this week came just days after a 40-foot Christmas tree toppled over on the White House lawn late last month.
The incident unfolded shortly after the White House kicked off this year's Christmas season, and many of the president’s critics compared the holiday hiccup to Biden’s administration.
“I love it. I love it,” Fox News star Lawrence Jones celebrated. “It’s a perfect explanation of what’s happened in the country.”
“I mean, we’re just falling over,” Jones continued at the time. “Gas prices, inflation, when you go to the grocery store, crime, you got races just marching in the middle of the street.”
The National Park Service confirmed that 40-foot White House Christmas tree fell over because of “strong winds” and a “snapped cable.” The tree was eventually picked up and put back into place.
“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright,” National Park Service spokesperson Jasmine Shanti said on November 28.