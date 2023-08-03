FBI Blocks Release of Cocaine White House File by Claiming the Scandal is NOT a ‘Matter of Widespread and Exceptional Media Interest’
The FBI has acted as judge and jury on the dime-sized bag of cocaine found in the White House on July 2.
RadarOnline.com can report that the bureau rejected a request to expedite a Freedom of Information Act request to release the files on the case that sensationally concluded without a culprit being identified.
Jesse Watters, the Jesse Watters Primetime anchor on Fox News, revealed Wednesday that he had filed a request for the documents with both the FBI and the Secret Service.
But he was stunned with the response he received from the FBI that told him the scandal covered by almost every major media outlet, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, was not a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest.”
“We’ve been trying to figure it out,” Watters told his viewers during his August 2 broadcast.
“Primetime filed a couple of FOIA requests with the Secret Service and the FBI. The Secret Service … they were the first ones to tell us no. We are appealing.
“Then today, the FBI followed suit and denied our request for any expedited cocaine docs telling us that finding coke in the White House is not a ‘matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence.’”
A sarcastic Watters moaned to viewers: “No one at all is questioning the government’s integrity! We only heard three different stories about where the coke was found and then the White House lied about Hunter [Biden] not being on the scene.”
“The coke was in a surveillance camera blind spot,” he added.
“Then there was not a single trace of DNA or fingerprints recovered — and the Secret Service blew up the bag of coke … they literally lit it on fire. That is destroying evidence.
“This is the same Secret Service that has covered up three separate Hunter Biden crimes involving crack, sex and guns.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Secret Service said it received the FBI's lab results on July 13 — and said the effort “did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.”
Moreover, despite the investigation being closed without any individual responsible being identified, contradictory evidence emerged suggesting law enforcement might know who handled the bag of white powder.
Two security sources disclosed to Susan Katz Keating, the former Senior Editor at the Washington Examiner and military correspondent for PEOPLE magazine, the name of the person who is believed to have handled the packet.
Katz Keating declared it was "someone" in the "Biden family orbit" but not embattled drug addict first son Hunter Biden.
- Biden Allies 'Photoshopping' Portraits of 80-Year-Old President to Look Younger Alongside Rival Donald Trump, 77
- Hunter Biden Told Business Pal Devon Archer to Buy Burner Phone Three Days Before Meeting Then-VP Joe Biden at White House: Report
- 'I Have Seven Grandkids': President Joe Biden Acknowledges 4-year-old Granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts for First Time on Camera
The FBI’s position the scandal is not a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest” is even more puzzling considering both the White House and law enforcement have been facing an avalanche of claims they hushed up the incident.
It emerged the Secret Service closed its investigation without conducting any interviews.
Then, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also caught in an epic lie.
The White House had consistently maintained President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and troubled first son, Hunter Biden, were away from the White House beginning on Friday, June 30, and did not return until Tuesday, July 4.
But according to the official press pool report for June 30, President Biden gave remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon — and didn't depart the White House for Camp David until 6:34 PM.
The official record of presidential whereabouts directly contradicted embattled Jean-Pierre, who angrily insisted at a press briefing: "They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4)."
In truth, the Bidens were at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on June 30.
“Primetime believes questions about the government’s integrity do exist — and the public confidence is pretty low. I don’t know if the FBI has seen polls recently,” added Watters, who cited a survey from the Washington Times that found 92% of Americans were not satisfied with the results of the cocaine investigation.
“To say the media wasn’t interested in the story … Binder [Karine Jean-Pierre] has been asked about it 10 times and Joe has been asked about it. He ignores it. But he has been asked. Even Trump is talking about it.
“Finding coke in the White House is actually one of the most interesting things to come out of this White House!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.