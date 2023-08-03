The FBI has acted as judge and jury on the dime-sized bag of cocaine found in the White House on July 2.

RadarOnline.com can report that the bureau rejected a request to expedite a Freedom of Information Act request to release the files on the case that sensationally concluded without a culprit being identified.

Jesse Watters, the Jesse Watters Primetime anchor on Fox News, revealed Wednesday that he had filed a request for the documents with both the FBI and the Secret Service.