Blac Chyna Agrees Not To Trash Ex Tyga in Front of Their 11-Year-Old Son as Part of Custody Deal, Awarded Weekends With Kid
The details of Blac Chyna and Tyga’s court settlement over their son King have been revealed — and the child will continue to live with the rapper for most of the time.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the agreement submitted by the exes in court. The two agreed they were the parents of a son named King.
Tyga agreed he was the biological father of the child in question. The parties said they would share joint legal custody, but the paperwork did not reference physical custody.
Per the deal, King will continue to live with Tyga primarily but Chyna will have King every weekend from Friday until Monday.
Tyga and Chyna agreed neither would speak in a “negative, disrespectful or derogatory manner to or about the other parent in the child’s presence or within hearing distance of the child. Both parents shall ensure that all other family members and friends comply with this order.”
Instead, they agreed Tyga would have King most of the time and Chyna would have visitation throughout the month. However, in her petition, Chyna asked for a court order providing both parents with equal time.
Chyna accused Tyga of interfering with her custody time with King and said a court-ordered schedule would solve the issues.
In addition, she demanded $125k from Tyga to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his finances. Chyna believed her ex should pay child support based on his income.
In her filing, Chyna explained the last couple of years had been difficult. She said her income had been drastically decreasing and she was forced to sell off luxury clothes to make ends meet.
Chyna claimed she was running out of inventory and needed support from Tyga. She said she only had $11k in the bank but owned $1.5 million of real property.
Tyga publicly scoffed at the petition filed by Chyna. He said, “10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”
He filed an official response to Chyna’s petition that asked for her case to be dismissed. He asked for sole custody of the 11-year-old.
Before the court could decide, the exes reached their recent agreement.