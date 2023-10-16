Your tip
Tyga Demands Primary Custody of 5-year-old Son King in War With Ex Blac Chyna

By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tyga has fired back at his ex-Blac Chyna’s lawsuit demanding joint custody of their son King — and asked that she only be awarded visitation.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Rack City rapper has responded to the petition Chyna filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In her filing, Chyna asked that the court for more time with King. She said their son spends 30% of his time with her and the remaining 70% with his father.

Chyna said there was never a court-ordered custody schedule nor was child support ever established. She demanded $125k to pay her legal fees associated with bringing the case and to hire a forensic accountant to examine Tyga’s finances.

Now, Tyga has asked the court to shut down his ex’s petition. He asked that he be awarded sole legal and physical custody of King.

In addition, he asked that Chyna pay her own legal fees in the case. Prior to filing his response, Tyga publicly scolded Chyna for her suit.

He wrote, “10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Chyn filed a Petition to Determine Parental Relationship.

In court documents, Chyna revealed she has made over $178k this year, mostly from selling off her luxury clothes.

Chyna said she was running out of inventory in her filing.

Rob Kardashian’s ex revealed she made around $71k last month but only averages around $32k per month normally.

Chyna said she only has $11k in the bank but has real property worth $1.5 million.

She said her monthly expenses include $22k on her mortgage, $3k on property taxes, $8k on health care costs, $5k on childcare, $3,800 on groceries, $1,529 on eating out, $1,400 on utilities, $850 on cell phones, $3,200 on laundry and cleaning, $2,500 on clothes, $2k on entertainment/vacations, $1,896 on auto expenses, $271 for her savings, and $24k to pay off a loan and her American Express bill.

Chyna previously said one of her biggest accomplishments was not receiving child support. She said, “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

