Vladimir Putin Frees Convicted Murderer Who Raped and Killed Girlfriend in Grisly Torture Session to Fight in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin recently freed a convicted murderer who raped and killed his girlfriend to fight in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate more than 16 months after it first started in February 2022, Putin reportedly pardoned hundreds of convicted criminals to fight in the ongoing conflict.
Vladislav Kanyus, 26, was just one of the hundreds of criminals freed by Putin to fight alongside the Russian army on the war frontlines.
According to Daily Star, Kanyus was convicted of stabbing his girlfriend – Vera Pekhteleva, 23 – 111 times during a four-hour torture session after she told the 26-year-old that they were breaking up.
Kanyus also reportedly raped the 23-year-old during the four-hour torture session and Pekhteleva’s mother, Oksana Pekhteleva, condemned the Russian president for freeing her daughter’s “fanatic” and “maniac” murderer.
"This monster, being freed from a criminal conviction, escaping from the frontline or by switching sides, can at any moment kill any of us, the victims, out of revenge,” the victim’s mother charged.
"There were 111 wounds on her body,” she continued. “He raped Vera while she was still alive, and then strangled her with a cord from an iron. I just cannot find words to express my rage."
Kanyus was reportedly sentenced to 17 years in prison for his harrowing crimes but was freed by Putin less than one year into his incarceration.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Putin freed convicts to make up for the devastating loss of troops Russia has suffered in Ukraine over the course of the past 16 months.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who fled to Belarus this week after launching a botched coup against Putin and Moscow on Saturday, initially recruited Russian convicts to his Wagner Private Military Company when he still served as the Russian leader’s mercenary chief.
“Those who go through an interview and then have doubts – they don't need to go,” Prigozhin said in November while he recruited a group of convicted Russian rapists, murderers, and cannibals.
“We only need those confident that they want to fight, who like to fight, who need it, and whose physical shape allows for it,” the now-exiled Wagner boss added at the time.