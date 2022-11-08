Your tip
'You Can Be Brutally Honest': 'Laguna Beach' Alum Lauren Conrad Reunites With Former Co-Stars Stephen & Kristin After Explosive TV Drama

lauren conrad reunites with stephen and kristin pp
Source: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA; maximon / MEGA; MEGA
Nov. 7 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Laguna Beach alum Lauren Conrad reunited with her former co-stars Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari after years of rumored on-and-off-screen drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans are on the edge of their seats in anticipation after a teaser clip dropped, showing Conrad chatting with the duo as they re-hashed any past tension they had on the show over their love triangle.

lauren conrad reunites with stephen and kristin
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Prior to the tease, many listeners expressed their hopes to see Conrad make an appearance so she could set the record straight once and for all about where they stand now.

"I would love you guys to have Lauren on and talk about being pitted against each other and you still get asked about each other," one listener wrote in a comment shown in the teaser. "Is Lauren making an appearance tho?" another asked, while a third person chimed in, "I know she would never but can you imagine LC coming on the podcast."

Cavallari then introduced her special guest before digging into the past.

"My take on it, is you and I never really had any beef, and you can be brutally honest," she said.

Conrad's response will be aired in the full interview, which also featured Colletti diving into his love life.

"Our little hurricane of a relationship," he quipped, not mentioning whom he was referring to. As the clip continued, Cavallari teased, "If only we could have Lauren's perspective on this."

lauren conrad reunites with stephen and kristin
Source: Jen Lowery
The conversation later got juicy as they reminisced on their television drama.

"I'll say this," Conrad said with a laugh before adding, "This is terrible."

This summer, after rewatching the very first episode of the MTV hit reality show for their podcast launch, Cavallari expressed regrets about her behavior toward Conrad.

"It's so different when you're in the middle of it and you're very emotional," she explained. "I will say the fact that Lauren Conrad and I really went after each other is so messed up when I love you, but the person we should have been going after is you."

lauren conrad reunites with stephen and kristin
Source: maximon / MEGA

The episode titled A Black & White Affair kicked off their love triangle storyline.

"This is so classic," Cavallari shared in hindsight. "If someone gets cheated on, you go after the other woman. Why are we not blaming the guy — or the girl, whatever the situation is. In a lot of ways, I feel bad."

