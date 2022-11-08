'You Can Be Brutally Honest': 'Laguna Beach' Alum Lauren Conrad Reunites With Former Co-Stars Stephen & Kristin After Explosive TV Drama

Prior to the tease, many listeners expressed their hopes to see Conrad make an appearance so she could set the record straight once and for all about where they stand now.

"I would love you guys to have Lauren on and talk about being pitted against each other and you still get asked about each other," one listener wrote in a comment shown in the teaser. "Is Lauren making an appearance tho?" another asked, while a third person chimed in, "I know she would never but can you imagine LC coming on the podcast."

Cavallari then introduced her special guest before digging into the past.