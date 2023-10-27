Barr Barr Mocks Ex-boss Donald Trump: 'His Verbal Skills Are Limited'
Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr slammed his former boss Donald Trump claiming the embattled ex-president's "verbal skills are limited," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barr's comments were in regard to backlash over Trump calling Hezbollah "very smart" at a campaign event in Florida earlier this month.
Barr discussed his former boss's recent comments at an event at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics. CBS correspondent Jan Crawford said Trump calling the Iranian-backed Hezbollah "very smart" was "appalling" as she asked Barr for his opinion on the shocking remark.
"That was appalling," Crawford said. "I mean, do you think he’s– is he losing it?"
"His verbal skills are limited," Barr quipped back, drawing laughter from the audience.
"And so he, you know, if you get him away from ‘very, very, very,’ the adjectives sort of– they’re unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out and he goes too far," Barr explained. "You know, he’s not very disciplined when it comes to what he says."
Trump certainly had a history of being on the receiving end of backlash over the years after making eyebrow-raising comments on authoritarians like North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un and Russian despot Vladimir Putin.
Trump's comments even drew praise from Putin as recently as September, when the Kremlin leader told NBC's Kristen Welker that the ex-president's position on the Ukraine war pleased him.
"I like that he said that," Putin said. "Because that means what I’m saying is right. I would get him into a room. I’d get Zelenskyy into a room. Then I’d bring them together. And I’d have a deal worked out."
While Trump appeared to earn the support of Putin, Barr felt the U.S. would be doomed to "chaos" if the GOP frontrunner was elected.
After Barr ridiculed Trump's "limited" vocabulary, he deemed him a "very petty man."
The former U.S. attorney general added that Trump was campaigning for the White House out for "retribution."
Barr said that if Trump secures the Republican nomination and wins the 2024 race, "Things would start moving toward chaos."
Chaos has surrounded Trump on what felt like a daily basis.
In addition to outrage over his Hezbollah comment, the ex-president captivated headlines after he stormed out of his $250 million New York fraud trial this week after being hit with a fine for violating a gag order issued in the case.
Trump was fined $10,000 by Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously issued the gag order after the ex-president attacked his law clerk in a social media post, which included her name and social media profile, as well as a campaign email blast.
Trump was previously fined $5,000 after it was reported that the post was kept online days after the judge ordered it to be removed.