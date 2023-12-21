Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Estate Slapped With Third Creditor's Claim After Death
Nic Kerdiles' estate has been hit with another creditor's claim, marking the third one in months after his tragic death. According to records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate of Savannah Chrisley's late former fiancé was slapped with a four-figure claim by Bank of America earlier this month.
The second-largest banking institution in the United States is looking to collect the $1,223.08 it claims the deceased NHL player-turned-reality star owes. The claim was filed on December 13, weeks after American Express and JPMorgan Chase Bank came for Kerdiles' estate.
American Express said Chrisley's ex owed $728.90, but the other bank wanted more.
JP Morgan Chase Bank filed one claim for a measly amount of $378.87 on a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card and even included a past-due amount of $80. The corporation also filed a second claim — for $3,852.13 on a Chase Sapphire card.
It, too, included a past-due amount of $245.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kerdiles' mom, Nathalie, and his dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate in November. Now, it's their responsibility to decide what move to make next as they have options.
The parents of the Chrisley Knows Best star's ex-flame can either dispute the claims or pay the alleged debts.
Kerdiles died suddenly on September 23 after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in Nashville, Tennessee. He was only 29 years old.
We broke the news of his cause of death.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerdiles died of blunt force trauma after obtaining the ex-hockey player's autopsy and toxicology reports from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office, revealing he had alcohol in his system when he crashed.
His toxicology showed he had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The medical examiner's report disclosed Kerdiles' injuries. Chrisley's ex suffered "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain, and associated bleeding."
Kerdiles' matter of death was ruled an accident.
His one-time future in-laws, Todd and Julie Chrisley, released a statement to RadarOnline.com from behind bars following the tragedy, with their attorney, Jay Surgent, saying they were "heartbroken."
"Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable,"