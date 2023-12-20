Fetty Wap Won't Be Cooking Pies But He'll Be Eating Them on Christmas Day in Prison

As this outlet reported, Fetty — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II — is at the Ohio all-male facility serving six years behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Photos obtained by us and provided by police showed the $1.5 million in cash plus cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and the weapons seized by the FBI in connection to Fetty and his associates' drug ring.

A representative from FCI Elkton told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the 32-year-old Trap Queen rapper can choose between cornish hen or vegetarian stuffed peppers for his holiday meal.