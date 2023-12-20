Fetty Wap Won't Be Cooking Pies But He'll Be Eating Them on Christmas Day in Prison
Forget the trap house — because Fetty Wap's prison will be cooking up a storm this holiday season. RadarOnline.com obtained the food menu for FCI Elkton on December 25 and can reveal the incarcerated rapper will be eating well for his first Christmas in prison.
As this outlet reported, Fetty — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II — is at the Ohio all-male facility serving six years behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Photos obtained by us and provided by police showed the $1.5 million in cash plus cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and the weapons seized by the FBI in connection to Fetty and his associates' drug ring.
A representative from FCI Elkton told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the 32-year-old Trap Queen rapper can choose between cornish hen or vegetarian stuffed peppers for his holiday meal.
Fetty side pieces won't include Sweet Yamz... however, we can reveal he will get "potatoes au gratin, green bean casserole, a garden salad," and two biscuits — if he plays his cards right.
And he won't be cooking pies this year, but he'll be eating them.
RadarOnline.com is told that Ferry's prison will be dishing out pumpkin pie, whole fresh fruit, and cranberries as dessert on Christmas Day. Beverages will also be provided for the inmates.
The RGF Island rapper, who's set to spend just four years shy of a decade behind bars, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court six months ago. Fetty got off lucky because he was facing 40 years behind bars, but the judge gave him just one year longer than the minimum sentence.
Prosecutors had argued that Fetty tried to “glamorize the drug trade” while making millions from his 2015 hit Trap Queen. His lawyers claimed he was trying to provide for his family after the pandemic ended live performances.
During his sentencing, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper expressed remorse for his actions connected to the drug ring.
“I hurt my community, people who look up to me,” Fetty said at the time. “My family and myself. I am truly sorry for any pain I caused.”
Fetty's set to be released in September 2027.