Fetty Wap’s Mom Writes Letter to Judge Pleading for Short Prison Sentence in Drug Case: ‘Our Family is Hurting’

Fetty Wap ’ s mom wrote a personal letter to the judge presiding over her son’s criminal case pleading for a soft sentence in his drug case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I do not know where or how to begin telling you how much our family is hurting since his incarceration. Our family has never experienced anything like this, we are all broken without him. We had very little, but we were still a very close-knit family.”

Doria said the family is in “church three times every week and twice on Sundays.” She described how rough it was for Fetty to grow up with congenital glaucoma.