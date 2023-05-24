Fetty Wap’s Mom Writes Letter to Judge Pleading for Short Prison Sentence in Drug Case: ‘Our Family is Hurting’
Fetty Wap’s mom wrote a personal letter to the judge presiding over her son’s criminal case pleading for a soft sentence in his drug case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the note written by Fetty’s mother, Doria Maxwell.
“I do not know where or how to begin telling you how much our family is hurting since his incarceration. Our family has never experienced anything like this, we are all broken without him. We had very little, but we were still a very close-knit family.”
Doria said the family is in “church three times every week and twice on Sundays.” She described how rough it was for Fetty to grow up with congenital glaucoma.
She said his own family members “would yell and say harsh things to him because he would knock things over, or bump into them because he only has a peripheral vision on one side. He had to build up a hard exterior fast because the physical and mental abuse he endured got worse over time.”
Doria said her son “has a heart of gold. I believe he tries to help everyone he can.” She said he helped her retire in 2015 and bought her a home where she lives.
She said Fetty “is a great man who has overcome circumstances that would be impossible for others.” Doria pleaded with the judge to give her son a second chance.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in August 2022, the rapper reached a plea deal with prosecutors in his federal drug case. Fetty was arrested in October 2021 by the FBI. Officials accused him and his co-defendants of smuggling drugs.
Fetty pleaded guilty to one count of intent to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. He will have to serve at least 5 years in prison, per the deal.
As we first reported, Fetty is pleaded with the judge to only sentence him to the 5 years and nothing more. His lawyers argued the rapper had overcome hardships as a child to become a famous musician. However, they claimed during the pandemic he turned to illegal activities to make money when touring dried up.
His lawyer said, “Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”
The rapper will be sentenced later today.