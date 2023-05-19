Fetty Wap Tells Judge His Eye Condition Led to Bullying & Other Issues in Plea for 5-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Fetty Wap is seeking a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges stemming from his October 2021 arrest, detailing his troubled youth in newly filed court docs.

The My Way hitmaker (real name: Willie Maxwell II) "acknowledges the seriousness of his crime and the impact it had on the people he loves" in the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, admitting he "realizes the terrible mistake he made" while trying to financially support others and "is truly sorry of the loss and hurt he has caused."