Fetty Wap Tells Judge His Eye Condition Led to Bullying & Other Issues in Plea for 5-Year Prison Sentence
Rapper Fetty Wap is seeking a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug trafficking charges stemming from his October 2021 arrest, detailing his troubled youth in newly filed court docs.
The My Way hitmaker (real name: Willie Maxwell II) "acknowledges the seriousness of his crime and the impact it had on the people he loves" in the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, admitting he "realizes the terrible mistake he made" while trying to financially support others and "is truly sorry of the loss and hurt he has caused."
Prosecutors, on the other hand, want Fetty to serve 87 to 108 months behind bars for conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.
Personal letters were included in the memorandum, describing the Trap Queen lyricist as a hard-working man who went above and beyond to ensure his loved ones are cared for despite facing a series of challenges at a young age to make a name for himself.
Fetty's legal team said he was taunted during his childhood because of his appearance.
They noted Fetty was born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes. On his left, it was such a severe case, that doctors removed his eye prior to his first birthday.
"He used a glass eye throughout his childhood and underwent two additional surgeries at age 10 and 16 to reconstruct the bones in his face," one portion of the docs read. "The mockery he faced led to incessant bullying, constant physical altercations, depression, feelings of insecurity and constant anxiety that impacted his schooling."
His legal team said Fetty recalled being told by school officials that he would "never amount to anything," a factor in his decision to drop out of school in the tenth grade. His eye condition disqualified him from enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps.
"Rejected at every turn, Mr. Maxwell began sleeping in cars or at parks. During these years, he began using controlled substances," the filing stated. "He also fathered several children in his late teens and early 20s and was unable to hold a job for an extended period of time."
Fetty's lawyer explained how opportunities to perform dried up in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he was also grieving with the loss of loved ones near and dear to his heart, all of which led to his impaired judgment.
The office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said a shorter sentence should not be warranted in this case, stating Fetty "has used, and continues to use, his fame, sizeable platform and influence to glamorize the drug trade."
A judge will decide on May 24.