Tiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty in L.A. DUI Case, Hearing Set for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day will look different for Tiffany Haddish in the new year. The 44-year-old comedian pled not guilty at her DUI arraignment in Los Angeles on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office tells us that Haddish's defense counsel appeared in court on her behalf Wednesday.
"A not guilty plea was entered and the matter was set on 2/14/24 for pretrial hearing," a spokesperson for the office's media relations divisions said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet reported, the D.A. charged the Haunted Mansion actress with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC — both misdemeanors.
Haddish was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel. No one was hurt since her Tesla self-parked in the middle of the street.
The stand-up comedian was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was released several hours later. Haddish was released after posting a $1,666 bond.
This is her second DUI in less than two years.
The Girls Trip star experienced a similar situation in January 2022 when she was taken into custody in Atlanta for allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel after smoking weed.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Haddish was ordered not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs by the judge in charge of her Georgia DUI case. She will undergo random drug testing, too.
Amid Haddish legal woes, this outlet exclusively reported that her comedy show with Kevin Hart in Thackerville, OK, was postponed with a TBD date earlier this month.
A WinStar World Casino and Resort spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that refunds are being issued for Kevin Hart & Friends, featuring his Night School costar and Chelsea Handler.
The trio was scheduled to appear at Lucas Oil Live located inside the resort on December 15; however, the two stand-up shows (previously set for 7 PM and 10 PM) have been moved to the summer of 2024, and it doesn't sound like Haddish will participate, at least for now.