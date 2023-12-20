Tiffany Haddish Pleads Not Guilty in L.A. DUI Case, Hearing Set for Valentine's Day

Tiffany Haddish pled not guilty in her L.A. DUI case.

Valentine's Day will look different for Tiffany Haddish in the new year. The 44-year-old comedian pled not guilty at her DUI arraignment in Los Angeles on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

She was arrested on November 24 when she fell asleep behind the wheel in Beverly Hills.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office tells us that Haddish's defense counsel appeared in court on her behalf Wednesday.

"A not guilty plea was entered and the matter was set on 2/14/24 for pretrial hearing," a spokesperson for the office's media relations divisions said in a statement to RadarOnline.com.