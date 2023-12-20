Vladimir Putin Vows to 'Go to the End' Fighting the West Until He Dies

Putin's declaration comes as a clip from a decade ago resurfaced, showing Putin ruling out an invasion of Ukraine and dismissing plans to send troops there as "complete nonsense." However, he stated that Russia was not indifferent to the situation of its compatriots in Ukraine. The release of this footage raises questions about Putin's consistency and motives regarding the conflict.

Despite the controversy surrounding the war in Ukraine and the concerns about his health, Putin seems eager to serve at least one more term as president. This would see him remain in power until at least 2030, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin.

An independent poll in Russia suggests that around 80% of civilians support another term for Putin, although this figure may be skewed due to the Kremlin's crackdown on opposition and criticism.