Vladimir Putin Vows to 'Go to the End' Fighting the West Until He Dies

By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

In a recent military awards ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 71, declared that he will continue fighting the West until the day he dies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, who was spotted swigging champagne at the event, made the vow to defend his country and praised the soldiers who have been involved in Russia's controversial war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin vows to 'go to the end' fighting the West.

Despite calls for his overthrow and concerns about his health, Putin has confirmed that he will be standing for president in Russia's 2024 elections, potentially securing his fifth term in power.

The ceremony, which took place at the "Heroes of Russia" military awards ceremony, saw troops being recognized for their actions in Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The soldiers, ranging from private to colonel, were praised by Putin for "risking themselves and their health" and for "moving forward" in the conflict. Putin emphasized the importance of hearing these words from individuals on the front line.

Vladimir Putin praised soldiers for 'risking themselves and their health' for their country.

Putin's declaration comes as a clip from a decade ago resurfaced, showing Putin ruling out an invasion of Ukraine and dismissing plans to send troops there as "complete nonsense." However, he stated that Russia was not indifferent to the situation of its compatriots in Ukraine. The release of this footage raises questions about Putin's consistency and motives regarding the conflict.

Despite the controversy surrounding the war in Ukraine and the concerns about his health, Putin seems eager to serve at least one more term as president. This would see him remain in power until at least 2030, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin.

An independent poll in Russia suggests that around 80% of civilians support another term for Putin, although this figure may be skewed due to the Kremlin's crackdown on opposition and criticism.

Some sources suggested that Alexei Navalny was secretly moved by Kremlin officials to prevent the opposition leader from interfering in Putin’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The upcoming 2024 elections will determine whether Putin can secure his fifth presidential term. His current term ends on May 7, 2024, with elections scheduled for March 17.

Given his extensive time in power and the support he seemingly holds among the majority of Russians, it appears that Putin's victory is almost inevitable.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin's primary opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, recently "disappeared" from a Russian jail.

“We are worried for his life,” said Maria Pevchikh, the leader of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “He’s in the hands of the very same people who tried to kill him before.”

“If they once got an authorization to murder Navalny, do they have another one now, or is the last one still valid,” she continued. “Navalny’s life is constantly at a high risk.”

Only one other Russian politician has announced a bid to challenge Putin’s campaign.

