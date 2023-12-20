Kanye West's Neglected Los Angeles Property Boarded Up, Littered with Trash and Shopping Carts

Residents in the area expressed their disappointment and concern after new photographs obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed the sorry state of the abandoned building.

Large planks of wood now cover all the windows, and the front garden is littered with three empty shopping carts, two of which have been flipped upside down. Various other signs of neglect, including a broken light fitment and a full trash bin, paint a sad picture of the abandoned property.

The neglect becomes even more distressing when considering the significance of the building to the local community. Before Kanye's purchase, the property was home to Pastor Roland Nagin, who has since moved on to another church.

To make matters worse, residents have also discovered that the Donda rapper's main firm, Yeezy LLC, along with several other Yeezy-related businesses, are registered at the same address.