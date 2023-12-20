Your tip
Kanye West's Neglected Los Angeles Property Boarded Up, Littered with Trash and Shopping Carts

Dec. 20 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kanye West has recently come under fire for neglecting his $1.5 million property purchase from the Cornerstone Christian Church in Northridge, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Heartless rapper reportedly planned to use the property as the location for his ill-fated Christian school, Donda Academy, which has been left empty for months, becoming an eyesore in the neighborhood.

Kanye West's abandoned L.A. property is left boarded up.

Residents in the area expressed their disappointment and concern after new photographs obtained by The U.S. Sun revealed the sorry state of the abandoned building.

Large planks of wood now cover all the windows, and the front garden is littered with three empty shopping carts, two of which have been flipped upside down. Various other signs of neglect, including a broken light fitment and a full trash bin, paint a sad picture of the abandoned property.

The neglect becomes even more distressing when considering the significance of the building to the local community. Before Kanye's purchase, the property was home to Pastor Roland Nagin, who has since moved on to another church.

To make matters worse, residents have also discovered that the Donda rapper's main firm, Yeezy LLC, along with several other Yeezy-related businesses, are registered at the same address.

Kanye has listed the property as the Yeezy LLC's main firm.

In a recent BBC documentary titled The Trouble with Ye, journalist Mobeen Azhar claimed that Kanye had been making extensive use of the building before his presidential aspirations fizzled out.

Azhar revealed that Kanye used the space for his Yeezy clothing line and even enlisted a homeless man named Mark, who had been living in a car in the church parking lot, as his 2024 Presidential Election Campaign Manager.

Kanye used the space for his Yeezy clothing line.

More than 12,000 people signed a petition to stop Kanye from moving to Cornerstone, and a group even wrote an open letter to Pastor Nagin, urging him to reject the rapper's bid to lease the property.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West recently went off during a 10-minute expletive-laced anti-Semitic tirade, attacking former business associates, Balenciaga creative director Demna, and more.

"It's 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world," he declared, going on to discuss abortions and incarceration statistics.

"Who's going to make the hospitals, though? He's a Zionist, Trump," Ye appeared to yell, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that."

During his scorched-earth rant, West screamed "f---" Balenciaga, Gap and Louis Vuitton.

