'Cruel Treatment': Kim Zolciak's Bombshell 2001 Divorce Documents Revealed — Abandoned by Hubby While 8 Months Pregnant
Bombshell court records show this is not the first time Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has been involved in explosive domestic warfare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Before her reality TV fame, Zolciak was embroiled in a nasty divorce with Daniel Toce, who claimed he was subjected to “cruel treatment” and ejected from their Georgia home in 2001, then slapped with divorce papers seeking alimony to pay for the newly born child, Ariana.
Zolciak slammed Toce with divorce papers on September 18, 2001, four months after they tied the knot. She accused him of alleged adultery and "willfully and without justification deserted her and his unborn child".
The shocking domestic mayhem mirrors the Don’t Be Tardy star’s current living condition with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, who accused Zolciak of allegedly sleeping with other men in an epic meltdown caught on police body cam on Nov. 20.
“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” he told a Milton police officer when asked why he was upset at Zolciak.
“She’s f---- other men!! What do you want?” he furiously screamed.
Zolciak, 45, vehemently denied the allegation and called the claim “downright false, baseless and slanderous.”
Before Biermann, Zolciak married Toce on May 5, 2001, but the couple separated a few months later on August 19, when she was eight months pregnant.
Zolciak quickly sought support payments because she was allegedly flat-broke and in debt. She claimed in court documents the pregnancy prevented her from working at The Cheetah, an adult entertainment jiggle joint.
- Kim Zolciak Calls Police On Husband Kroy Biermann After He Allegedly Locks Her Out of Georgia Mansion One Day After He Files For Divorce
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Money Issues Played a Role in Split: Sources
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Claims She's Trapped in Toxic Home With Unhinged Kroy Biermann: 'He Never Wants Me to Leave'
"Though Defendant has ample income, he has refused to equally share in the parties outstanding debt or mortgage of the marital home," she claimed in the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. "As a result of Plaintiff's pregnancy, childbirth, resulting loss of income and refusal by Defendant to provide financial assistance, Plaintiff is in dire financial straits."
She claimed to owe Kmart Capital One $4,875.69 and $900 to Children’s Place, among other creditors, the documents stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The divorce was finalized on Feb. 11, 2003, when a judge ordered Toce to pay $1,200 a month in child support after a paternity test proved his paternity. She was already receiving $628 a month in child support from Brielle’s father.
Toce, who was convicted of sexual assault and sexual contact with a minor in 2011, could not be reached for comment by RadarOnline.com.
Zolciak and Biermann, who have four small children, have had the police respond to their mansion a half-dozen times this year to extinguish their ongoing marital spats fueled by massive debt and mistrust.