'Cruel Treatment': Kim Zolciak's Bombshell 2001 Divorce Documents Revealed — Abandoned by Hubby While 8 Months Pregnant

Bombshell court records show this is not the first time Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has been involved in explosive domestic warfare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Before her reality TV fame, Zolciak was embroiled in a nasty divorce with Daniel Toce, who claimed he was subjected to “cruel treatment” and ejected from their Georgia home in 2001, then slapped with divorce papers seeking alimony to pay for the newly born child, Ariana.

Zolciak slammed Toce with divorce papers on September 18, 2001, four months after they tied the knot. She accused him of alleged adultery and "willfully and without justification deserted her and his unborn child".