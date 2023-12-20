Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Zolciak
Exclusive

'Cruel Treatment': Kim Zolciak's Bombshell 2001 Divorce Documents Revealed — Abandoned by Hubby While 8 Months Pregnant

kim zolciak looking surprised
Source: BRAVO
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bombshell court records show this is not the first time Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak has been involved in explosive domestic warfare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Before her reality TV fame, Zolciak was embroiled in a nasty divorce with Daniel Toce, who claimed he was subjected to “cruel treatment” and ejected from their Georgia home in 2001, then slapped with divorce papers seeking alimony to pay for the newly born child, Ariana.

Zolciak slammed Toce with divorce papers on September 18, 2001, four months after they tied the knot. She accused him of alleged adultery and "willfully and without justification deserted her and his unborn child".

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak on the tv show
Source: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak had a short-lived but explosive marriage in 2001.

The shocking domestic mayhem mirrors the Don’t Be Tardy star’s current living condition with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, who accused Zolciak of allegedly sleeping with other men in an epic meltdown caught on police body cam on Nov. 20.

“Because our life is destroyed!! What don’t you understand!! There is no money. There is no house. We’re getting divorced one day and we’re not the next,” he told a Milton police officer when asked why he was upset at Zolciak.

“She’s f---- other men!! What do you want?” he furiously screamed.

Article continues below advertisement
daniel toce is kim zolciaks ex husband
Source: Family Watch Dog

Zolciak was married to Daniel Toce for several months before she filed for divorce.

Zolciak, 45, vehemently denied the allegation and called the claim “downright false, baseless and slanderous.”

Before Biermann, Zolciak married Toce on May 5, 2001, but the couple separated a few months later on August 19, when she was eight months pregnant.

Zolciak quickly sought support payments because she was allegedly flat-broke and in debt. She claimed in court documents the pregnancy prevented her from working at The Cheetah, an adult entertainment jiggle joint.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak
Article continues below advertisement
ariana biermanns mugshot
Source: Forsyth County,, Georgia

Zolciak claimed she was abandoned by her husband when she was eight months pregnant with daughter Ariana.

"Though Defendant has ample income, he has refused to equally share in the parties outstanding debt or mortgage of the marital home," she claimed in the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. "As a result of Plaintiff's pregnancy, childbirth, resulting loss of income and refusal by Defendant to provide financial assistance, Plaintiff is in dire financial straits."

She claimed to owe Kmart Capital One $4,875.69 and $900 to Children’s Place, among other creditors, the documents stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kroy biermann unhinged talking to police
Source: Milton, GA Police Department

Zolciak marriage to Kroy Biermann is equally explosive.

The divorce was finalized on Feb. 11, 2003, when a judge ordered Toce to pay $1,200 a month in child support after a paternity test proved his paternity. She was already receiving $628 a month in child support from Brielle’s father.

Toce, who was convicted of sexual assault and sexual contact with a minor in 2011, could not be reached for comment by RadarOnline.com.

Zolciak and Biermann, who have four small children, have had the police respond to their mansion a half-dozen times this year to extinguish their ongoing marital spats fueled by massive debt and mistrust.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.