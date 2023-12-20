President Biden Breaks Silence on Colorado's Decision to Ban Donald Trump From 2024 Ballot: 'He Supported an Insurrection'
President Joe Biden weighed in on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to ban Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden and unprecedented development, the divided Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to drop Trump from next year’s presidential election ballot on Tuesday night.
The court cited Trump’s alleged actions on January 6, 2021 and the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause as the reason for dropping him from the state’s ballot.
Although President Biden insisted that he was “not going to comment on a court case” when asked about the matter on Wednesday, the 81-year-old leader was willing to discuss whether he believes his presidential predecessor is an “insurrectionist.”
“Well, I think that was certainly self-evident,” President Biden told reporters. “You saw it all.”
“Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision,” he continued. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero.”
“And he seems to be doubling down on just about everything,” President Biden concluded before climbing aboard Air Force One for Wisconsin. “Anyway…”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump rushed to Truth Social following the Colorado Supreme Court’s 2024 ballot decision on Tuesday night.
The embattled ex-president cried “election interference” and suggested that the Democrats are “scared” he will retake the White House come next year’s election.
“Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate – in ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” the 45th president fumed. “IT IS NOT GOOD FOR OUR COUNTRY, AT ALL…”
“They don’t want the voters to decide this,” Trump raged further. “There is obviously this deep fear of Donald Trump potentially winning the White House back…”
According to the Colorado Supreme Court, Trump is disqualified from holding office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court said in its 4-3 ruling.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court’s majority continued. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. The provision was reportedly introduced shortly after the Civil War. It was last used in 1919.
Trump attorney Alina Habba slammed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision and expressed confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will “reverse” the “unconstitutional” ruling upon appeal.
“This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy,” Habba charged. “It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”
"We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung echoed.