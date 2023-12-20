Hunter Biden MISSING From White House, Marine One Visitor Logs Despite Regularly Visiting, Traveling With President Dad: Report
Hunter Biden’s name is reportedly missing from White House and Marine One logbooks despite regularly visiting and traveling with President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising revelation to come days after House Republicans voted to officially open an impeachment inquiry into the 81-year-old commander-in-chief, it was found that Hunter’s name rarely appeared in the logbooks meant to track who visits and travels alongside the president.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even confirmed that the Biden Administration has “never” recorded Hunter’s and other Biden family members’ names in official logbooks.
“This is the family,” Jean-Pierre said last week. “The family gets to travel with the president, and that’s been the case with every other president, and so it’s not something that we have done, or we would be doing moving forward.”
Although President Biden promised to lead the “most transparent” administration in U.S. history upon his inauguration in January 2021, the White House announced in May 2021 that they would “not release access records related to purely personal guests of the First and Second Families.”
Still, the president’s staff has reportedly loosely observed that policy. Biden’s own brother, Frank Biden, was recorded on both a published guest list and official visitor logs this past April.
Hunter’s name also appeared on a published guest list for a White House state dinner in June, but the first son’s name did not appear in the executive mansion’s visitor logs on those same dates.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter was spotted visiting the White House several times since his father took office nearly three years ago.
It was also recently revealed that Hunter stayed at the White House for almost two weeks before his federal plea deal on tax and gun charges imploded in on itself this past summer.
According to a report published in August, Hunter lived at the White House from June 21 to July 5 along with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 3-year-old son, Beau.
- 'Just a Bunch of Lies': President Biden Storms Off After Denying Involvement in First Son Hunter's Business Dealings
- 61% of Americans Believe President Biden Was Involved in Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings While VP, New Poll Shows
- White House Once Again REFUSES To Answer Questions About Hunter Biden, Accuses House Republicans Of Focusing On 'Political Division' Rather Than 'American Families'
Many of President Biden’s staffers were said to be “unaware” that Hunter and his family were staying at the White House during the two weeks.
The revelation that Hunter’s name is missing from White House and Marine One logbooks came shortly after House Republicans pressed forward with their investigation into President Biden and the Biden family.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the impeachment inquiry into President Biden on December 13 – the same day that Hunter evaded a scheduled closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee.
“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Speaker Johnson said after the impeachment inquiry vote last week. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”
Biden dismissed the impeachment inquiry with a rare statement in which he accused House GOP members of “attacking” the first family with “lies.”
“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” Biden said. “Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”